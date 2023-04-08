[Rumour MLID] AMD engineers were battling artifacting issues in Navi 31 just before launch reveal

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,219
Claim from Moores Law Is Dead:

AMD engineers were battling artifacting issues in Navi 31 just before launch reveal. The fix for this issue resulted in lower performance. The issue likely happened due to issue in GCD/MCD chip communications. (If that is the case then this bug should not impact the upcoming Navi 33 7600 XT chip as it is monoloithic)


 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top