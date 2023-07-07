[Rumor] Windows 12 to arrive in fall 2024 with a floating taskbar and a focus on AI

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 36,785
Can I say "DO NOT WANT?"
Link
It would be nice if everyone just stopped pushing this AI garbage on us.
I just want a basic operating system, the way operating systems used to work.
- local accounts only
- no ecosystem
- no included programs
- no cloud integration
- no AI
- just the operating system
Seriously, the OS should never even use the network unless I explicitly tell it to every time, or manually set up automation.
I want my control over MY SYSTEM back.
I'm still on Win10, which I didn't want in the first place, and I'll probably stick with it until it goes EOL, and then decide what to move on to, or if I even keep Windows at all.
Link
It would be nice if everyone just stopped pushing this AI garbage on us.
I just want a basic operating system, the way operating systems used to work.
- local accounts only
- no ecosystem
- no included programs
- no cloud integration
- no AI
- just the operating system
Seriously, the OS should never even use the network unless I explicitly tell it to every time, or manually set up automation.
I want my control over MY SYSTEM back.
I'm still on Win10, which I didn't want in the first place, and I'll probably stick with it until it goes EOL, and then decide what to move on to, or if I even keep Windows at all.