[Rumor] Windows 12 to arrive in fall 2024 with a floating taskbar and a focus on AI

Can I say "DO NOT WANT?"


1688763040086.png

Link

It would be nice if everyone just stopped pushing this AI garbage on us.

I just want a basic operating system, the way operating systems used to work.
- local accounts only
- no ecosystem
- no included programs
- no cloud integration
- no AI
- just the operating system

Seriously, the OS should never even use the network unless I explicitly tell it to every time, or manually set up automation.
I want my control over MY SYSTEM back.

I'm still on Win10, which I didn't want in the first place, and I'll probably stick with it until it goes EOL, and then decide what to move on to, or if I even keep Windows at all.
 
Focus on AI is a misnomer, they say AI because it’s catchy and sounds smart. What they mean is Machine Learning, a core feature of the Apple Silicon and especially its Mx architecture. Apples ML acceleration for job specific tasks is what is giving it the huge battery life and performance uplifts that are letting Apple meet and exceed AMD and Intel with relatively inferior hardware.

Apple cooked that in at a core level, Microsoft needs to do the same and AMD and Intel need to deliver the same sorts of acceleration on their hardware if they want to compete.
 
