rule the seas is just a simple online game, but I find it to be fun.

Basically you're a pirate and you get xp and work on skills and stuff. Just some quick advice:
1) Lucky Dip everyday
2) Get a bank account as soon as you have $25000
3) Dig for treasure 100 times everyday (all can be done at 1 time)
4) Vote for the ruletheseas, and get 10 points everyday. You can sell each point for $150000 on the Point Market
5) Busting people out of prison is a really easy way to get xp, but you have to have pretty high speed to be able to do it
6) The better the house you have, the more skill you get from training.

If you sign up please use my referral link.
http://www.ruletheseas.com/index.php?r=25845
 
looks like fun ill give it a try :)
btw- im nvidiapwnsati :D
yes I like smileys!

OMG!!! I did a lucky dip and guess what?!?!?!? I got $100,000!!!! also I digged for some treasure.. and got another $1000!! thanks your tips really helped, hah, now I have something to do when I go on vacation this weekend on the laptop when it cannot play my bf2/fsx/2142 :p
 
oh just so you guys know, my name is Incinerator on there.

Another tidbit that I learned a few days ago...If you are planning on having a lot of money on your person you will definitely want to be in the Injury Ward (just attack someone stronger that you).

I sold 25 points on the market and then the site went down for a minute or 2 and when I got back on I had been mugged 27 times, and lost millions...not nice :(
 
Aye. It sucks. You play 50/50 or you put up items, and if you can't keep refreshing the page, you'll come back and see really high level people have mugged you rapidly for like $50k+ per mug. Jerks!
 
Cool thing about RTS is that gangs are displayed within []s, so the HardForum Gang would be displayed as [H]. :D

Unfortunately, you have to be a Respected Pirate to create a gang.
 
Applied!

Now let's get some booty!

EDIT: How the hell do you have a house already?
 
I just started playing about 20mins ago. Also I just applied to the gang. Seems like alot of the other text based games. Only way to be a big dog is to dump money into it. Not worth the cost to me. I will still play it along with the other 10 or so text based games like this. I dont know why I do but I cant seem to quit them....
 
I don't plan on ever paying for it and I'm doing just fine. Something to do at work. :D
 
definitely...I have a Plantation, but only 5mill in the bank...Plantation was real expensive.
 
kinda reminds me of inselkampf and tribalwars


promised myself never to play those games again. too addicting lol
 
The high/low game is a REALLY good way to make money. I went from 1500 to 15000 in about 5 minutes.
 
already did my 250 on the slot machine. i like high/low because i have much better streaks
 
My first lucky dip was over $140,000. Today's was like $18,000. :mad:

I see that you've applied to the gang. Incinerator's the only one with leader abilities, but hopefully he'll be on later to accept you in.

Also, darkness keeps attacking me, so kill him when possible.
 
I killed darkness and told him to stop attacking you. Also, if I knew how to accept people into the gang I would, but I cant figure it out.
 
Incinerator said:
I killed darkness and told him to stop attacking you. Also, if I knew how to accept people into the gang I would, but I cant figure it out.
Sorry! I meant ReaperOfDreams is the leader. Seeing your name at the top of the list always gets me.
 
I must not be trained very well. People many levels below me are much faster than me, swing first, and usually kill me. I know level has little to do with how powerful someone can be, but I don't know much about the game's mechanics. Any suggestions?

Level 14:

Strength: 2,743
Defense: 2,367
Speed: 4,160
Seamanship: 21

Total: 9,292
 
I dont know what to say because I dont attack people much, I bust people out of jail for my xp. But I would suggest getting the best house that you can afford, since the more awake you have, the more points from training you get.

my stats at lvl16
Strength - 10,243
Speed - 11,208
Defense - 5,026
Seamanship - 10

haha darkness attacked me and lost.
 
Geez, I really have a long way to go. I do prison busts as well (about a 50% success rate).

I don't have that much money. I can buy a house but that's it, and I don't have awake potions. I schmoozed someone in the tavern into giving me one after I bought my small flat. Awake points regen so slowly that upgrading your house even before you go to bed probably doesn't get them all back before you play again.
 
yeah I get caught on prison busts maybe 20% of the time with my speed. I'm working on my Defense right now then the next goal is to get Speed up to 20k.

Once I bought my Plantation (2300 Awake) it took about 1.5-2 days to get it full. I had no idea it would take that long. But now when I train with 25 energy I get about 650 points in what I trained, so thats nice. I havn't sold points in a while (I have 96) so I need to sell those and start getting interest on that. I've also never had an awake potion, maybe I should get one before I get my next big house.
 
Heh.

Sender: [H] ReaperofDreams

someone just got the snot kicked out of them :)

Your original speed: 6,584
Speed after pants: 8,889

You are in a fight with darkness.

Ha! darkness is as slow as a turtle when compared to you!

You wield your Hand Cannon with a strength of 21,058 (+59%)
Your armor combined brings you to 22,662 defense.
Using your Hand Cannon, you hit darkness for 10,049 damage.
You hit your target with your Pirate's Hook for 2,412
You killed darkness.

You gain 57 EXP and stole $0 from darkness.
Gang up!

The spy was sent off and then returned with the following information about darkness.

Strength: 7,859
Defense: 5,853
Speed: 6,917
Bank: Couldn't find out.
Points: 246
You might like this...

Your original speed: 11,208
Speed after pants: 11,208

You are in a fight with darkness.

Ha! darkness is as slow as a turtle when compared to you!

You wield your Arm Cannon with a strength of 18,298 (+73%)
Your armor combined brings you to 7,453 defense.
Using your Arm Cannon, you hit darkness for 7,198 damage.
You hit your target with your Admiral's Skull for 1,296
You killed darkness.

You gain 23 EXP and stole $0 from darkness.
Looks like he doesn't care about a whole gang targeting him.

darkness attacked you and won, you lost $0. 09 Jul 2007, 3:35pm
darkness busted you out of prison. 09 Jul 2007, 3:35pm
Click to expand...
 
Couple of questions:

a) has anyone actually opened up that treasure chest thing?

b) what's the point of seamanship?


...btw I'm [H] guzmanistan
 
guzmanistan said:
Couple of questions:

a) has anyone actually opened up that treasure chest thing?

b) what's the point of seamanship?


...btw I'm [H] guzmanistan
I don't even bother with the treasure chest. It's too tedious and you have to write down what combinations you've tried if you really wanna open it eventually. How awful it is to do is probably a good indication that what's in them tends to be pretty good. Oh well.

Seamanship affects you when you have ships and battle other ships.
 
Yeah, saw him listed in Hidalgo with half health. Then I refreshed the page and saw him with $1.6m.
 
