rule the seas is just a simple online game, but I find it to be fun.Basically you're a pirate and you get xp and work on skills and stuff. Just some quick advice:1) Lucky Dip everyday2) Get a bank account as soon as you have $250003) Dig for treasure 100 times everyday (all can be done at 1 time)4) Vote for the ruletheseas, and get 10 points everyday. You can sell each point for $150000 on the Point Market5) Busting people out of prison is a really easy way to get xp, but you have to have pretty high speed to be able to do it6) The better the house you have, the more skill you get from training.If you sign up please use my referral link.