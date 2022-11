LukeTbk said: That core count can give an idea of what the 4090 TI will look like I imagine, 18,176 is getting quite close to a full18,432 silicon Click to expand...

What do workstation models do differently than consumer models these days, again?Back in the day the only real difference I was aware of was that consumer models disabled hardware antialiased lines in the drivers (or firmware, not sure which).These days I don't have a clue what the workstation models can do that the consumer models can't.At $7,350 for a model that is on paper ~11% faster than a 4090 (albeit with double the VRAM) that really should be spelled out.Maybe that's all there is? Double the RAM and ECC instead of non-ECC? That's a steep price to pay for that small benefit.Almost makes you wonder why Enterprise users bother.How it maintains the same 2.5Ghz clock with 11% more cores, and 150 fewer watts than the 4090 is a mystery. Better binning? Or does it just throttle the hell out of the thing?Yeah, makes you wonder if some idiot Youtuber will drop $7,350 as some stupid flex so they can claim "I am the fastest". At least for a few months until the 4090 TI (which likely also will be unobtainable) drops.