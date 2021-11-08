RTX 4xxx / RX 7xxx speculation

Nebell
[H]ard|Gawd
- Jul 20, 2015
- 2,019
Continuing on the thread from a couple of years ago.
I was pretty close with my guess, 3080Ti is exactly 45% faster than 2080Ti, at 4k.
But I did not expect AMD to be this competive. 6900XT was slower than RTX 2090, but the new 6900XTXH is faster.
So if we ignore the refreshes coming early 2022, what do you think is going to happen with the next gen?
It's going to be harder to guess now.
Time for both AMD and Nvidia to start pulling rabbits out of the hat while Intel is chipping at the low to mid-end GPU market. Nvidia is also going from 8nm Samsung to 5nm TSMC.
But I think we can expect even higher gains. Somewhere in the range of 60-80% faster for RTX 4080Ti compared to 3080Ti (at 4k resolution).
