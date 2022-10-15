RTX 4090 Folding@Home PPD Performance

pututu
[H]ard DC'er of the Year 2021
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2015
- Messages
- 2,473
Some RTX 4090 folding performance. Insane PPD!
From folding.lar.systems. PPD (Win+Linux) ~13.6M PPD as of this writing.
From overclockers.com video.
Project 18447 (Win) ~15.2M PPD versus 3090 Ti average (Win+Linux) of 7.2M PPD as of this writing.
Project 18213 ~ 26.1M PPD versus 3090 Ti average of 9.4M PPD
From folding.lar.systems. PPD (Win+Linux) ~13.6M PPD as of this writing.
From overclockers.com video.
Project 18447 (Win) ~15.2M PPD versus 3090 Ti average (Win+Linux) of 7.2M PPD as of this writing.
Project 18213 ~ 26.1M PPD versus 3090 Ti average of 9.4M PPD
Last edited: