RTX 4090 Folding@Home PPD Performance

Some RTX 4090 folding performance. Insane PPD!

From folding.lar.systems. PPD (Win+Linux) ~13.6M PPD as of this writing.
1665798017276.png


From overclockers.com video.
Project 18447 (Win) ~15.2M PPD versus 3090 Ti average (Win+Linux) of 7.2M PPD as of this writing.
Project 18213 ~ 26.1M PPD versus 3090 Ti average of 9.4M PPD

1665797334776.png


1665797410799.png
 
