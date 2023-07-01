RTX 4090 FE New Sealed

New Sealed.
Will ship after 4th July. Check out my heat for 4090 sales with lot of satisfied buyers. https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to
Paypap F&F or Zelle.
$1550 shipped ups ground. If you want signature confirmation that will be extra 5 bucks. But Its rarely used so your choice.
Let me know if any questions. I might have another later in the week next week but won't put it up for sale until its available to ship.
Will ship after 4th July. Check out my heat for 4090 sales with lot of satisfied buyers. https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to
Paypap F&F or Zelle.
$1550 shipped ups ground. If you want signature confirmation that will be extra 5 bucks. But Its rarely used so your choice.
Let me know if any questions. I might have another later in the week next week but won't put it up for sale until its available to ship.