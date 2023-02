So on my asus oc 4080 and microsoft flight sim 1000 mph through nyc everything in highest settings 75 fps. Just picked up a gigabyte 4090 oc all the same settings 63 fps!!!!!?????? How can this be ??? I even think 75 fps on the 4080 was not right but i am not too great with software i tried watching endless hours of utube videos on nvidia control panel and still the same... Anyone know a good video for settings setup please thanks