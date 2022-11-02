RTX 4080: Countdown To Second-Best™

Yeah, still not regretting picking up a 3090Ti on Micro Center clearance in September when prices bottomed out. In fact I regret it less and less every time I hear someone other than NV discuss 4080 performance!



IMO only way 4080 makes sense is for those who are playing at 120hz+ and can make use of DLSS3 frame-doubling... The mediocre perf bump over 3080/90(Ti) would be ok if the price was more like $900 max, but $1200 for 0-30% more than a 3090? At the same power levels? And the memory bandwidth is much less than GA102 cards, forcing the 4080 to lean on the increased cache at high-rez? Gtfo.