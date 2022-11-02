RTX 4080: Countdown To Second-Best™

Release date: November 16, 2022

Price spread from FE and AIB base models $1199 to highest tier AIB is substantial as usual, if this leak is any indication

1667430322601.png
 
undertaker2k8

Biggest question is how much of a perf increase over 3090/Ti? If less than 20% then those will make more sense given prices and higher VRAM capacity.
 
_cp

This is a graph I made showing the percentage of a full die’s cores Nvidia SKUs have had historically.

040D5C02-6302-4A59-BF91-9139AEFBFA0E.jpeg

The 4080 is seriously cut down. I’d imagine it was cut down to the point of where it has a minor performance bump over the 3090 Ti. I’d bet it has worse performance with DLSS3 disabled.
 
LukeTbk

_cp said:
The 4080 is seriously cut down. I’d imagine it was cut down to the point of where it has a minor performance bump over the 3090 Ti. I’d bet it has worse performance with DLSS3 disabled.
Seem contracdictory a bit ? Cannot have minor performance bump and worst performance at the same time:

RTX4080-PERF-GRAPH-1-850x530.png


Enough directly from NVIDIA numbers got out:
https://videocardz.com/newz/geforce...b-version-according-to-nvidias-new-benchmarks

To be almost certain of it being the minor performance bump optin in regular 4k raster no ?
 
Yeah, still not regretting picking up a 3090Ti on Micro Center clearance in September when prices bottomed out. In fact I regret it less and less every time I hear someone other than NV discuss 4080 performance!

IMO only way 4080 makes sense is for those who are playing at 120hz+ and can make use of DLSS3 frame-doubling... The mediocre perf bump over 3080/90(Ti) would be ok if the price was more like $900 max, but $1200 for 0-30% more than a 3090? At the same power levels? And the memory bandwidth is much less than GA102 cards, forcing the 4080 to lean on the increased cache at high-rez? Gtfo.
 
_cp

LukeTbk said:
Seem contracdictory a bit ? Cannot have minor performance bump and worst performance at the same time
Not at all contradictory, I was speculating that Nvidia cut the 4080 down enough to outperform the 3090 Ti when using DLSS3, but that the 4080 would fall behind with DLSS3 disabled.

If those charts you linked are accurate it means the 4080 outperforms the 3090 Ti by 10-20% with DLSS3 disabled in those three games.

That’s a modest performance uplift with DLSS disabled, so I guess you can give them credit for not cutting the die down as much as I thought they would.
 
_cp

NattyKathy said:
IMO only way 4080 makes sense is for those who are playing at 120hz+ and can make use of DLSS3 frame-doubling... The mediocre perf bump over 3080/90(Ti) would be ok if the price was more like $900 max, but $1200 for 0-30% more than a 3090? At the same power levels? And the memory bandwidth is much less than GA102 cards, forcing the 4080 to lean on the increased cache at high-rez? Gtfo.
The 4080 makes a lot of sense if they can get people to pay $1200 for a card that would’ve been a XX70 in any other generation. The 4080 12GB was a xx60 tier card they wanted $900 for and they are getting credit for un-launching it.

They have set up for a repeat of Kepler. They have left themselves enough gap in the AD102 die to double-dip with the 5000 series using Ada as well.
 
