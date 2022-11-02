RTX 4080: Countdown To Second-Best™

Have we told you about the new DLSS 3?Biggest question is how much of a perf increase over 3090/Ti? If less than 20% then those will make more sense given prices and higher VRAM capacity.
The 4080 is seriously cut down. I’d imagine it was cut down to the point of where it has a minor performance bump over the 3090 Ti. I’d bet it has worse performance with DLSS3 disabled.
Not at all contradictory, I was speculating that Nvidia cut the 4080 down enough to outperform the 3090 Ti when using DLSS3, but that the 4080 would fall behind with DLSS3 disabled.Seem contracdictory a bit ? Cannot have minor performance bump and worst performance at the same time
IMO only way 4080 makes sense is for those who are playing at 120hz+ and can make use of DLSS3 frame-doubling... The mediocre perf bump over 3080/90(Ti) would be ok if the price was more like $900 max, but $1200 for 0-30% more than a 3090? At the same power levels? And the memory bandwidth is much less than GA102 cards, forcing the 4080 to lean on the increased cache at high-rez? Gtfo.