RTX 3080 watercooled gaming pc (ROG STRIX G35CZ) in stock at $2,799.99

FedericoUY

FedericoUY

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2016
Messages
132
For those desesperate for a rtx 3080, newegg looks to have this entire PC in stock at $2,799.99 .. Looks to be a good deal since only 3080 cards prices are in the sky and this will come the descripted above...

1st (inactive): https://www.newegg.com/abs-ala234/p/N82E16883360068

2nd (active): https://www.newegg.com/asus-g35cz-x...1656?Item=N82E16883221656&Tpk=N82E16883221656

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X, GPU Ports: 1x HDMI, 3x DP
  • Liquid cooled Intel Core i9-10900KF processor, full-core factory overclock
  • 1TB HyperDrive PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD (up to 3200MB/s) + 1TB 7200RPM HDD, 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 10 Professional
  • eSports and LAN-party ready with dual hot-swap SSD bays that let players quickly switch between games or expand their storage
  • Game your way with ASUS Aura Sync RGB chassis lighting and a transparent glass panel, Gaming Keyboard & Mouse included
  • Flow Tech Ventilation elevates internal cooling to maximize system performance
  • Designed for gamers - carry handle lets you bring your tower to any LAN party, Side hook neatly holds your headset
  • ROG Keystone II lets you control, customize, and secure your gaming desktop
  • Front I/O: 2x USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 1), 2x USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen 1), 1x Headphone, 1x Microphone
  • Rear I/O: 3x USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 2), 1x USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen 2), 2x USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 1), 2x USB 2.0, 5 x Audio ports
 
Last edited:
FedericoUY

FedericoUY

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2016
Messages
132
arnemetis said:
Link for those who want to buy it - https://www.newegg.com/abs-ala234/p/N82E16883360068
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.8GHz (4.7GHz Boost) 8-Core 16-Thread
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB (Brand may vary)
  • ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) ATX Motherboard
  • G.Skill TridentZ RGB 32GB DDR4 3200MHz
  • 1TB Intel 660P M.2 NVMe SSD
  • 240MM RGB AIO
  • 750W 80 Plus Gold
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Click to expand...
Thanks, forgot the most important lol. Added.

BTW and most important, sale ends in 13 hours now...
 
C

cambrian

Gawd
Joined
Aug 5, 2004
Messages
635
and...it's gone
.en:b1ede551-1aba-419e-9812-06fc24fb6fd7?quality=0.jpg
 
P

professional loser

n00b
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
60
I was looking at similar PCs in Europe for parts, saw a pre-built PC for $4100, with RTX3090 and Ryzen5900X.
Another one was $4000, with Ryzen 5950X and RX6900XT. Daylight robbery but even thought I am desperate, I am not that desperate yet!
 
Pkirk618

Pkirk618

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 12, 2002
Messages
5,719
professional loser said:
I was looking at similar PCs in Europe for parts, saw a pre-built PC for $4100, with RTX3090 and Ryzen5900X.
Another one was $4000, with Ryzen 5950X and RX6900XT. Daylight robbery but even thought I am desperate, I am not that desperate yet!
Click to expand...
you're primed atm aren't ya? :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top