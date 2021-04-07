RTX 3080 watercooled gaming pc (ROG STRIX G35CZ) in stock at $2,799.99

FedericoUY
For those desesperate for a rtx 3080, newegg looks to have this entire PC in stock at $2,799.99 .. Looks to be a good deal since only 3080 cards prices are in the sky and this will come the descripted above...
1st (inactive): https://www.newegg.com/abs-ala234/p/N82E16883360068
2nd (active): https://www.newegg.com/asus-g35cz-x...1656?Item=N82E16883221656&Tpk=N82E16883221656
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X, GPU Ports: 1x HDMI, 3x DP
- Liquid cooled Intel Core i9-10900KF processor, full-core factory overclock
- 1TB HyperDrive PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD (up to 3200MB/s) + 1TB 7200RPM HDD, 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 10 Professional
- eSports and LAN-party ready with dual hot-swap SSD bays that let players quickly switch between games or expand their storage
- Game your way with ASUS Aura Sync RGB chassis lighting and a transparent glass panel, Gaming Keyboard & Mouse included
- Flow Tech Ventilation elevates internal cooling to maximize system performance
- Designed for gamers - carry handle lets you bring your tower to any LAN party, Side hook neatly holds your headset
- ROG Keystone II lets you control, customize, and secure your gaming desktop
- Front I/O: 2x USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 1), 2x USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen 1), 1x Headphone, 1x Microphone
- Rear I/O: 3x USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 2), 1x USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen 2), 2x USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 1), 2x USB 2.0, 5 x Audio ports
