RTX 3060 12GB

Look, I acknowledge that his is for now not confirmed. However, it blows my mind that Nvidia is even considering doing this,What's the part that's really bothering me here?You cannot have one GPU name with 2 different shader configurations. Using the same GPU name and differentiating both models by the memory entirely advertises that these are the same GPU, with different amounts of memory. That is aWhen I bought my 1060 3GB, I was under the impression I was buying the same GPU with less VRAM, I mostly gamed at 1080p so it didn't matter that much, I figured. I had no idea what I was really buying was a 1050 Ti, renamed into a 1060. Then some sites started justifying it, saying, well if you game at 1080p the difference is not huge! And a few weeks later, Digital foundry showed exactly how important the differential was if you didn't have a lot of system RAM. Meaning, if you had 8GB (like I did at the time), those 3GB will definitely hinder the experience. If you have 16GB, less so, but still. By the time I found out about this, that the 6GB version was more powerful, and that I had not bought the performance tier that was advertised to me, I was already out of the return window. Now they're going to do the same with a 3050 Ti that's renamed into a 3060 with less VRAM. The deceitfulness is so plainly obvious, when you know where to look. Notice how the just released 3060 Ti is a 3070 GPU with lower shader count, but it's not marketed as a 3070 lite. Yet, Nvidia is playing this dishonest game at their most successful range, the x60 level. Further smoking gun? Notice how the 3060 12GB is the only Ampere GPU that has alevel designation. The 300 designation of each chip is normally the full, top version, the 200 is the lower tier Ti version. Yet somehow, the 3060 doesn't top at 300, tops at 400, then a cut down 300. 3584 shaders are not 3840 shaders. These are not two 3060 cards. This is unacceptable, it's false advertising, and I can't believe Nvidia is going to do this again. I hope someone sues them this time.Of course now I know better than 3 years ago, and this means if I consider going Nvidia, the 12GB card is the only option, the only real 3060. However, this is the kind of shit that may very well drive me to a 6700 just for ethical reasons. DLSS won't be the only AI upscaling in town in 2021, and it's not supported generally by any game, so it's not such a powerful decision driving factor./rant