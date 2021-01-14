RTX 30 Laptops

Wondering what folks here think about the upcoming laptops after CES 2021. Seems like a good time to upgrade as we get new CPU's and GPU's with some of the vendors like ASUS. Although some vendors like MSI are sticking with Intel for the CPU. It has been reported that 3060 laptops will start at $999, 3070 at $1299, and 3080 at $1999. Also, I read somewhere that the 3060 laptops should perform on par with the 2080 super mobile.Also hearing about 1440p screens on some models, which seems like overkill.