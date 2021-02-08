RTX 2080 short or something else?

So I've got an ASUS ROG Strix 2080 that doesn't work. The LEDs on the housing come on but there are no other signs of life and I thought this GPU would make a good project to learn electronic repair - I've been trying to get into this for some time.



I could really use some help as I think I'm hitting the ceiling of what I know (very little) about electronics.



As far as I can see, there are no physical signs of component damage, and whilst the card LEDs do turn on, the fans don't spin and I'm not able to POST. The GPU does not get warm so that's somewhat reassuring.



So far I've been able to determine that none of the 12V rails are shorted to ground nor to Vcore or Vmem. There are no boardview type images/documents I can rely on for identifying rails, but an initial voltage test revealed 12V coming through to three inductors on the right side of the board (labelled) as well as the bottom left, as well as 3.3V in the bottom left. 5V were identified at the top (labelled), and one of the inductors appears to short to ground (approx. 0.2-0.4 ohms).



The part I'm not so proud of... after a long exam today I decided I would come home and jup right into diagnostics... and that's where things went a bit sideways. I tried measuring across a small capacitor (don't ask why I thought this was a good idea) and ended up touching another component (a resistor I think) at the same time. This caused the PCI-e extender ribbon to smoke (I ended up burning the first two pins (12V) on the back and front of this ribbon. I used a riser cable as my current tower isn't large enough to house the bare GPU and try to test voltages etc very well simultaneously.



There's no identifiable damage on the GPU pcb. I decided to hook the GPU up to the motherboard directly, and the PC would no longer start. Knowing I probably shouldn't, I tried to restart the computer which caused a spark across what appears to be a sense resistor adjacent to one of the Vcore phases - nothing else appears to have changed with the GPU in terms of shorts to ground (the original unidentified power rail is still shorted to ground) and there doesn't appear to be any 12V shorts to the Vcore either. I've got a new Corsair RM850 so i'm hoping it kicked in quick enough to prevent any serious damage to the board.



I haven't connected power since in case it burns the card outright, and I'm having difficulty narrowing the potential original short to the potentially culprit component (I'm hoping it's not a short within the PCB) as well as trying to figure out if I've now introduced a new problem (I suspect it is related to the 12V power supply from the PCI-e as that was what was blown on the riser cable I was using).

I can't seem to find any datasheet about the powerstations/MOSFETs to know where I should be testing and my current attempt at trying to hot air the one off the board closest to the sense resistor that blew hasn't been successful (I will try again tomorrow).



I feel like there's more testing to be done before I completely throw in the towel, and with any luck my little mishap hasn't caused any irreversible damage. Any ideas where to go from here?