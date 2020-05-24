RTX 2070 or should I upgrade - going under water

I want to add my GPU to my water loop but I am not sure if the effort and cost are worth it. I am running an MSI Ventus 2070 right now and performance is fine for my setup. However, the water block is $120+ but I am not sure if it's worth the effort and cost considering it is now a couple of years old. The cost of the water block is pretty consistent regardless of the GPU, so the question becomes do I want to go through the hassle of draining the loop, buying a block, and bending some tubing for a card that is that old or should I buy a newer card and put the effort into that? Once it's in, it will remain in the system for as long as I can keep it there.



Generally speaking, my system would be happier with a water cooled GPU since the CPU radiator fans are pulling cool air into the case where the GPU is using that hot air for cooling.