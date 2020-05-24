RTX 2070 or should I upgrade - going under water

I want to add my GPU to my water loop but I am not sure if the effort and cost are worth it. I am running an MSI Ventus 2070 right now and performance is fine for my setup. However, the water block is $120+ but I am not sure if it's worth the effort and cost considering it is now a couple of years old. The cost of the water block is pretty consistent regardless of the GPU, so the question becomes do I want to go through the hassle of draining the loop, buying a block, and bending some tubing for a card that is that old or should I buy a newer card and put the effort into that? Once it's in, it will remain in the system for as long as I can keep it there.

Generally speaking, my system would be happier with a water cooled GPU since the CPU radiator fans are pulling cool air into the case where the GPU is using that hot air for cooling.
 
Not worth it right now in my opinion. If you are planning to keep the card as long as you possibly can, I think you will regret not going with a next gen card. If you can wait until the fall I think you will be much happier.

The APU in the new XBOX is going to be more powerful than your 2070 by the end of the year. Both NVIDIA and AMD gpus looks promising this year. Putting in $150 now to watercool your 2070 doesn't make any sense at all to me.
 
