Not really feeling it - I also agree that this thing will likely be priced above $1k due to its specs. The external GPU support is cool, but I wonder how long that sort of setup would last before the CPU starts holding the GPU back.



What they should've done: use the custom SOC, pair it with a OLED (leave it at whatever resolution they can source for the cheapest, 720p or 1080p), remove the superfluous bits to save cost (glowing sticks, high refresh rates), add SteamOS support and price it in the ballpark of a Steam Deck at a slight premium.



That type of config I can see selling well for them, and then later on, when they've built some goodwill with the community, they can release their ROG version with the superfluous bits back on.