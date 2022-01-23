Robotics Kit? (Science project with kid)

Looked around and this seemed like the proper subforum... I'm looking for a decent brand of entry-level robotics kit that I can do with my kid for her 6th grade science project. (Her choice - but she picked out a $500 kit...)



I have no experience with these things. I can confidently lego the whole thing together, wire it, etc... but she's going to have to figure out how to program it (she already codes through school and roblox).



Anyone have experience / advice?



(Especially about what brand is 'good' and which to avoid).



Thanks!