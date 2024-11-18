Roblox offering Parental controls

Fully [H]
San Mateo, Calif.-based Roblox said new parental controls and gatekeeping features launching Monday were planned and in development long before Hindenburg released its report. The company has denied the firm’s allegations, which include that it inflates the user metrics it shares with investors.



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/news...ne time but if asked me was a downward spiral.

My niece showed me her Roblox game on a tablet like 10 years ago. Basically free reign as the chat goes.
 
If the parental controls can restrict/limit/filter chat, that is a start.

I had a friend who was 15 at the time, ask me to play a Roblox game with him. It was a horror type game that was legitimately scary. I remember thinking to myself, is this supposed to be for kids??!?
 
I kind of wish this had been in place a decade ago when the kiddo started getting into Roblox.

We tried to closely monitor what was going on online when he was younger, but it was a losing battle, as you can't have eyes on them 100% of the time, and I was always dismayed at how little in the way of controls there was on that game, especially considering how it is pretty much designed expressly for young children.

I think this sounds like a step in the right direction, but they probably need to go much further.

That said, on the flip side, if the kids feel like these controls start to cramp their style they may just choose to go elsewhere. Kids often use online interactions as a way to get away from the constant nannying of adults, and if they no longer can then they may choose a competitor instead. :/

It's a tough battle to fight, unless you have complete control of which sites can be accessed, and many service providers go out of their way to make their services as difficult as possible to firewall off, will multiple failover domain names and il addresses.

It overwhelms the abilities of even the most knowledgeable and conscientious parents to stay on top of. These organizations have entire departments dedicated to making sure anyone who wants to can access their sites, and I have me, managing my trusty OPNSense firewall rules manually. It's not a fair fight.

I mean, we didn't have constant supervision when we were first getting on the internet and generally turned out pretty OK (with a few notable exceptions), but at least in my case I was 13-14 in 93-94 when I first started figuring out how to get online, and the Internet was a very different place back then.
 
I hate this game with a passion, it has taken over my 11 year old...all she ever wants to do and unfortunately the only place she really socializes with friends. We limit via apple parental controls, I've had the talk with her about weirdos and whatnot. I go in once a week and randomly check her messages. Its just something else to manage in this digital age....im ready to move into a shack in the woods and disconnect.
 
One thing I’ve noticed on Roblox worlds my kids play is there are some that are just portals for Tik Tok videos and meme videos. We don’t let our kids have social media apps on their devices, so as to avoid low brow video content, but kids find ways to subvert the parents.
 
Or, why my son probably won't have a computer or phone until he's a teen.

Not that I want him to stay away from them entirely before then, but it's very hard to give a child access to Roblox and keep them from falling into a rabbit hole, even with parental controls. That and I'd like my boy to have more grounding in the real world than I did before I set him loose on the virtual world.
 
