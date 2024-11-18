Roblox offering Parental controls

I kind of wish this had been in place a decade ago when the kiddo started getting into Roblox.



We tried to closely monitor what was going on online when he was younger, but it was a losing battle, as you can't have eyes on them 100% of the time, and I was always dismayed at how little in the way of controls there was on that game, especially considering how it is pretty much designed expressly for young children.



I think this sounds like a step in the right direction, but they probably need to go much further.



That said, on the flip side, if the kids feel like these controls start to cramp their style they may just choose to go elsewhere. Kids often use online interactions as a way to get away from the constant nannying of adults, and if they no longer can then they may choose a competitor instead. :/



It's a tough battle to fight, unless you have complete control of which sites can be accessed, and many service providers go out of their way to make their services as difficult as possible to firewall off, will multiple failover domain names and il addresses.



It overwhelms the abilities of even the most knowledgeable and conscientious parents to stay on top of. These organizations have entire departments dedicated to making sure anyone who wants to can access their sites, and I have me, managing my trusty OPNSense firewall rules manually. It's not a fair fight.



I mean, we didn't have constant supervision when we were first getting on the internet and generally turned out pretty OK (with a few notable exceptions), but at least in my case I was 13-14 in 93-94 when I first started figuring out how to get online, and the Internet was a very different place back then.