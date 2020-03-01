Rig going into short term storage

So it looks like I'm going to be relocating for work, meaning a few months max of living in temporary housing. My rig will need to go into storage (I'm thinking of using Pods due to the way the relocation is going to work out) for a little while.It's pictured below, for anyone who hasn't seen it:So my plan for the obvious concern of moving an open case like this into storage is pretty simple: I'm going to custom crate it. I've got a simple design planned that should keep it safe.I plan on draining the coolant to keep weight down and flushing the b'jibbers out of it with distilled water (possibly hot). My concern is about buttoning up the moist inside and letting it sit for so long. Is there anything you guys would recommend for making sure I don't wind up with a growth situation?