The Gran Turismo-like motorcycle racing game is getting a sequel released on August 24, and it looks better than ever. If you haven't tried any of the games from the series, do yourself a favor and check them out. RIDE 4 is currently on sale from Steam for $10, or $25 for the complete edition. RIDE 3 is also fantastic, currently on sale for $4 or $12.60 for the complete edition.
https://ridevideogame.com/
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/07/12/ride-5-the-ultimate-motorcycle-racing-game/
