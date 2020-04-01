“Rick and Morty” Returns May 3rd

dgz

dgz

dgz
Joined
Feb 15, 2010
Messages
5,811
Season 4 was like 5 extremely boring episodes. First one was OK at best.

I know they still got it but probably don't care as much as they used to. Man, it was boring
 
N

Niner21

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 26, 2018
Messages
183
I enjoy the show, but this delay on episodes starts to get old. It's almost like the creators enjoy messing with their fans constantly.
 
