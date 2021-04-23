RGB Wiring Question

I just bought two new ATX CoolerMaster cases for my tower and my wife's. She picked out the TD500 and I got the MB511. Both come with RGB controllers, but they appear to only handle three fans....which is what both cases prepackage.



We are upgrading from smaller MB311L cases that have three fans total. Am I wrong here, but I am thinking I may need to buy a better RGB controller to handle more fans? I was to add a fourth to each case.



I believe both of our motherboards also only have three fan connectors, so powering them with a splitter is easy. It's the RGB portion that I'm stuck on and looking for suggestions.