Odigo
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2002
- Messages
- 660
Who can recommend me some decent RGB fans that don't cost $20 each?
What RGB fans are there that only cost $20? I can't think of any that cheap. $25 is about as low as they go.
I stand corrected.https://www.amazon.com/Antec-120mm-Performance-4-pin-Packs/dp/B08JPL9CZD/ref=sxin_13_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa?cv_ct_cx=rgb+pc+case+fan&dchild=1&keywords=rgb+pc+case+fan&pd_rd_i=B08CDL4TWK&pd_rd_r=ef74ed1c-04f0-465e-b135-cd11317fac6d&pd_rd_w=liJWb&pd_rd_wg=sGlyM&pf_rd_p=223a47dc-bb00-4156-be50-d6ca802a37dd&pf_rd_r=EMPKSK5E5NSX3A5HY16D&qid=1631804810&sr=1-2-a73d1c8c-2fd2-4f19-aa41-2df022bcb241-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyVVVOR01ORk9KUU1FJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwMjM3NzMwMjNWOVZUNlBaVElFVSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMDQxOTI5M0RUVU5DREpQTE5XRyZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX3NlYXJjaF90aGVtYXRpYyZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU&th=1
What is your intended purpose for the fans?
What size 120mm or 140mm?Full case intake/exhaust. Including intake for aio.