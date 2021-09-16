RGB Fans

Enigma said:
https://www.amazon.com/Antec-120mm-Performance-4-pin-Packs/dp/B08JPL9CZD/ref=sxin_13_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa?cv_ct_cx=rgb+pc+case+fan&dchild=1&keywords=rgb+pc+case+fan&pd_rd_i=B08CDL4TWK&pd_rd_r=ef74ed1c-04f0-465e-b135-cd11317fac6d&pd_rd_w=liJWb&pd_rd_wg=sGlyM&pf_rd_p=223a47dc-bb00-4156-be50-d6ca802a37dd&pf_rd_r=EMPKSK5E5NSX3A5HY16D&qid=1631804810&sr=1-2-a73d1c8c-2fd2-4f19-aa41-2df022bcb241-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyVVVOR01ORk9KUU1FJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwMjM3NzMwMjNWOVZUNlBaVElFVSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMDQxOTI5M0RUVU5DREpQTE5XRyZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX3NlYXJjaF90aGVtYXRpYyZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU&th=1
I stand corrected.
 
Odigo said:
Who can recommend me some decent RGB fans that don't cost $20 each?
What is your intended purpose for the fans?
Are they for case ventilation?
Are they for a cpu cooler?
Are they for a WC Radiator?
What size do you need?
Do you need a pwm fan?
Do you need quiet fans?
How much CFM do you need?

If you can answer these questions we can point you in the right direction. The link that I posted in the above reply will take care of a case ventilation scenario.
 
If you are going to need more cfm or a higher static pressure you will be paying a little more. The old saying you get what you pay for comes into play here. Your mileage may vary.
 
