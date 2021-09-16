Odigo said: Who can recommend me some decent RGB fans that don't cost $20 each? Click to expand...

What is your intended purpose for the fans?Are they for case ventilation?Are they for a cpu cooler?Are they for a WC Radiator?What size do you need?Do you need a pwm fan?Do you need quiet fans?How much CFM do you need?If you can answer these questions we can point you in the right direction. The link that I posted in the above reply will take care of a case ventilation scenario.