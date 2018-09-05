RGB 5050 LED Strips for lighting Home Theater speakers to look like AMC Prime.

What I was trying to do was wire to the wall plate with RGB 5050 wire. Covert at the back of a keystone jack behind the wall plate to cat6. I cut a cat6 cable in half and ran the cut end back through a small appropriately sized hole i drilled in both the box cab and the woofer array piece so the cut cat 6 cable came out the front of the woofer array and the standard RJ45 connector was hanging out the back. I affixed the RGB light strip to the tweeter array and then tried to affix the cat6 wires to the snap connector on the RGB strip. That all works fine(lots of refitting to actually get all the connections working and plenty of testing but ultimately fine. It’s the screwing in of the tweeter array that jacks up the connections again and when it’s screwed in I don’t have access to the connection anymore to try to get all 4 connections working again. I spent 3.5 hours yesterday trying to get one more speaker working and gave up in frustration. Soldering might be a better option, but ultimately the cat 6 cable is too big and too stiff for the tiny area I have to work in between the woofer and tweeter array. I wanted the cat6 cable originally for the clean install look to the wall plate, but if I have to do this 10 more times the way I’m trying it now, there’s no way it’s worth the frustration. I’ll try extending a RGB 5050 extension cable next from the LED array and maybe terminate a RJ-45 end to the RGB 5050 cable? I’ll see how that works.



I paid about $435 for each JBL CBT 70j-1, Which in large quantity like I bought was the best deal I’d seen in 3-4 years of watching eBay. I liked them and wanted them ever since I heard them at our local AMC prime. They are my favorite speakers I’v heard in a commercial cinema, but their $1100 each street price was just too high to sensibly buy 13, so I waited with eBay alerts set until I found a local eBay seller, selling 34 of them, and picked up my desired 13. The $175 price I got on the single JBL CBT 70je-1 was a great deal, but it’s seeming like I’ll have to pay ~400 ish or $450 for a second unless I just wait out for another unique opportunity. (Which I’ll likely do)



“Where are the subwoofers?”

5, 18” subs up front. 3 identical 18” subs behind the seating area. (Firing into the back of my seats for tactile nearfield response).



The CBT 70je-1 is designed to be mounted vertically, but it’s really just too tall to put behind my acoustic transparent screen, so if I use them for L/R they’d have to be out front. I’d probably mount them to the wall instead of using a DJ tripod, but this is basically how that’d look.