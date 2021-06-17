Reverse engineering generative models from a single deepfake image

FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
52,296
I am not fan of FB and deleted my account long ago, but this is surely a step in the right direction on the topic of deepfakes, which I think is something that could certainly be weaponized in many ways.

Deepfakes have become more believable in recent years. In some cases, humans can no longer easily tell some of them apart from genuine images. Although detecting deepfakes remains a compelling challenge, their increasing sophistication opens up more potential lines of inquiry, such as: What happens when deepfakes are produced not just for amusement and awe, but for malicious intent on a grand scale? Today, we — in partnership with Michigan State University (MSU) — are presenting a research method of detecting and attributing deepfakes that relies on reverse engineering from a single AI-generated image to the generative model used to produce it. Our method will facilitate deepfake detection and tracing in real-world settings, where the deepfake image itself is often the only information detectors have to work with.

Lots more to read in the article.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,032
Ever since deep fakes started being discussed I have thought that it would be a perfect application for machine learning.

You could have it scan a very large sample size of real and fake content to train it and then see if it is able to with confidence tell you which is which.

A lot of the AI/Machine learning being done is dumb and or borderline malicious, but these people are doing important work!
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
6,191
Someone had to do this eventually. The potential for abuse was just too big (and no doubt already going on in the wild).
 
