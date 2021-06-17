FrgMstr
I am not fan of FB and deleted my account long ago, but this is surely a step in the right direction on the topic of deepfakes, which I think is something that could certainly be weaponized in many ways.
Deepfakes have become more believable in recent years. In some cases, humans can no longer easily tell some of them apart from genuine images. Although detecting deepfakes remains a compelling challenge, their increasing sophistication opens up more potential lines of inquiry, such as: What happens when deepfakes are produced not just for amusement and awe, but for malicious intent on a grand scale? Today, we — in partnership with Michigan State University (MSU) — are presenting a research method of detecting and attributing deepfakes that relies on reverse engineering from a single AI-generated image to the generative model used to produce it. Our method will facilitate deepfake detection and tracing in real-world settings, where the deepfake image itself is often the only information detectors have to work with.
Lots more to read in the article.
Reverse engineering generative models from a single deepfake image
