Reverb G2 Warning

The Reverb G2 sure was amazing ... for 5 days. Unfortunately mine is now dead.



I contacted HP and spoke with a tech guy, who told me that the breakout / box cord is failing for a lot of people and because it (the cord) is so far backordered he suggested I just return my G2 as it would probably be quicker. After mine failed I naturally tried to find a way to fix it and only then did I come across a number of people who have had this exact same same issue. Note this is not the issue that can be fixed with a pci-e usb card ... this is a failed cord.



What a huge disappointment.