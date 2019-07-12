(resolved) Know of a USB device to fake a mouse being connected? (Win10)

I came across a weird issue at work when upgrading some areas to Win10.

We have some areas that have 2 machines based on what the area does, one PC is a user PC (email, browsing, etc) and the other is the functional PC (specific apps or network connection for that area) and instead of having 2 keyboard/mice at each station, we use KavoomKM from kavoom.biz (great company and support BTW)

The app shares the keyboard and mouse over the network to the secondary machine, we use a specific port.
Anyways, on a Win7 - Win7 setup, everything is fine, on a Win7 - Win10, we noticed no mouse pointer on the Win10 machine if the devices were plugged into the Win7 machine. You can use the mouse on the Win10 machine if you can guess the pointers location. left and right clicks work fine even though no pointer is shown.

This isnt a Kavoom app issue, its actually a Win10 issue, I can replicate the problem on a machine without the app, try it, unplug the mouse on your Win10 desktop and watch the cursor go away.
Win10 thinks its a touchscreen if it doesnt detect a mouse.

Ive had no GoogleLuck searching for some sort of a device to fake a mouse being plugged in, I fiddled with the mousekeys with no luck.
Anyone know something I dont ?
I have about 600 pairs of machines, so swapping to a physical KVM isnt just ordering from Amazon, plus not everyone is standard (some stations are VGA, some DVI, some DP, or mixed)

(some pairs also have 4 machines, some have 3 machines, but most are 2 machine setups)
 
Does plugging a mouse in and not using it work?
If I plug multiple mice into one machine, any one of them will control the mouse, you can have mouse fights lol.
Perhaps this will defeat Windows 10s shens.
 
That does work, and I did that for one test seat, but management didnt really want extra mice hanging out at the desks
 
A bit more money, but you could install one of the USB wireless mouse dongles. Like the kind Logitech uses when you don't use Blutetooth.
 
Yeah, most be a way to make the pcb smaller..
Don't need the buttons or Wheel parts, or the led I would think
 

You'll probably need to keep the LED since it's an active piece that's monitored by the controller, but the rest should be able to go.
 
Looking at Kavoom, it seems you can install the mouse on either system. Can you not install the kb/mouse on the win 10 system and the win 7 system see it instead?

Another thing to try is see if turning on the mouse trails changes anything. I doubt it, but worth a shot.

I'm guessing you don't even really need to plug in a mouse, but somehow make win10 install the mouse driver. I'm sure there's got to be some sort of software out there that someone has created for this.

Edit: maybe this will do the trick for a software solution:
https://neatdecisions.com/products/neatmouse/
or this one:
https://www.lovesummertrue.com/touchmousepointer/en-us/
 
Just an update on how we resolved this.
There is no registry key to flip to show this, there were a few reg keys that pointed in some directions to look further, but in the end it was a simple software fix, I actually found it on a Microsoft forum.

'Wacom Digitizer Driver 5.1.1.7' (download from Lenovo)

This installs a Wacom pen device, removing the USB mouse, doesnt remove this device, hence the mouse pointer always shows.
No taskbar icon, no extra right click options, no install changes, just install then click done.
 
Super! So glad you found such and elegant solution and shared it with the rest of us. :) I'm sure someone will post here again in a year or two just to express their thanks for the solution. (y)
 
I am here to express my thanks for this solution. I am running a cardboard box computer I made out of an old laptop and desktop cooling parts as a server/idle machine. This means it needs to run 24/7 but I only have one mouse. This didn't prove to be a problem until tonight at 1am when I wanted to set an autoclicker before going to bed. It annoyed me that the cursor vanished once I unplugged the mouse considering that it used to be a laptop with a trackpad, but thanks to your solution I was able to fix my problem in about 5 minutes and without having to buy a new mouse. Thank you, you absolute hunk of a tech man, let me know if you need a fan boy for future flexing/posturing.

Your eternal servant,

A stupid diy college student with a shit username
 
