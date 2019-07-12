(resolved) Know of a USB device to fake a mouse being connected? (Win10)

I came across a weird issue at work when upgrading some areas to Win10.



We have some areas that have 2 machines based on what the area does, one PC is a user PC (email, browsing, etc) and the other is the functional PC (specific apps or network connection for that area) and instead of having 2 keyboard/mice at each station, we use KavoomKM from kavoom.biz (great company and support BTW)



The app shares the keyboard and mouse over the network to the secondary machine, we use a specific port.

Anyways, on a Win7 - Win7 setup, everything is fine, on a Win7 - Win10, we noticed no mouse pointer on the Win10 machine if the devices were plugged into the Win7 machine. You can use the mouse on the Win10 machine if you can guess the pointers location. left and right clicks work fine even though no pointer is shown.



This isnt a Kavoom app issue, its actually a Win10 issue, I can replicate the problem on a machine without the app, try it, unplug the mouse on your Win10 desktop and watch the cursor go away.

Win10 thinks its a touchscreen if it doesnt detect a mouse.



Ive had no GoogleLuck searching for some sort of a device to fake a mouse being plugged in, I fiddled with the mousekeys with no luck.

Anyone know something I dont ?

I have about 600 pairs of machines, so swapping to a physical KVM isnt just ordering from Amazon, plus not everyone is standard (some stations are VGA, some DVI, some DP, or mixed)



(some pairs also have 4 machines, some have 3 machines, but most are 2 machine setups)