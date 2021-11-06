Resolution and low vision

Due to a macular disease (central area of the retina) i have severe vision loss.

This causes me to get very close to the screen and use zoom / magnifiers.

I plan to buy a new display (27 inch at least) but I don't know wich resolution would be the most appropriate, if FHD with moderate Windows scaling settings (150 - 175 %) or higher PPI ones as QHD or UHD despite using upper scaling settings (over 300%).

I have many doubts on this subject so I would appreciate any advice.