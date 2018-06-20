Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Discussion started by Blade-Runner, Jun 20, 2018.

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Lmah2x

    Lmah2x Gawd

    This could be a great game. RE4 over the shoulder (hopefully without tank controls). With RE2 setting. Definitely on my radar.
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    It will be awesome! One of my favorite games of all time. I cannot wait. Been looking forward to this for so long.
     
    primetime

    primetime [H]ardness Supreme

    This does look good!
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    PS4 gameplay in a PC thread :facepalm:.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    LEON Is back I haven't picked up RE since like #5 for the PS3
     
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    I remember desperately wanting to play this when it first released, only had to wait two decades for it to finally make it to the superior hardware platform. :cool:
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    There is no PC gameplay yet. Capcom was showing it running on PS4 Pro dev kits, so the OP can't post PC gameplay.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    It introduced some bugs that were not in the original release, but it was used as the base for the Dreamcast version. There is a strong speedrunning presence that uses the PC version because of the decreased loading times.
     
    cvinh

    cvinh [H]ard|Gawd

    So the remake is confirmed for PC also?
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Yes.
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Resident Evil 2 remake PC system requirements:

    The common cold

    OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)
    Processor: Intel Core i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 or better
    Memory: 8 GB RAM
    Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM
    DirectX: Version 11

    The G-Virus

    OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)
    Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better
    Memory: 8 GB RAM
    Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM
    DirectX: Version 11
     
    cvinh

    cvinh [H]ard|Gawd

    Sweet, I was hoping I wouldn't have to try to aim with a friggin controller joystick.
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    I'm shocked the recommended requirement for a 20 year remaster is a GTX 1060
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    mmm, this is more of a Remake I think.
     
    w35t

    w35t [H]ard|Gawd

    Don't think I ever played the original so this will be perfect!
     
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Messages:
    I hate DSOG, but they supposedly spoke to a developer who said it will support RTX despite being absent from NVIDIA's slide. Whether that means DLSS, ray tracing, or both remains to be seen.
     
    Dion

    Dion 2[H]4U

    This is the game that RE4 should have been. Re4 ruined this series. I'm glad 7 came out and this remake is coming.
     
    vegeta535

    vegeta535 2[H]4U

    Wut? RE4 is regarded as the best in the serise. After that they went more towards the action game then horror.
     
    Dion

    Dion 2[H]4U

    Did you play 4? It's an action game with barely any horror.. It is the cause of the series downfall.. It also spawned 5 and 6...

    Definitely not the best in the series.
     
    Kinsaras

    Kinsaras 2[H]4U

    You're the minority. RE4 is considered by many as one of the best in the series.
     
    Dion

    Dion 2[H]4U

    It's just reality. 5 and 6 are Capcoms best selling RE games. People clearly prefer action games instead of horror.. RE4 is the cause of this... This is why people consider it the best.. Cause they like action games.

    I wish RE4 would have been like there Early gameplay footage they showed.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Action and horror are not mutually exclusive.
     
    twonunpackmule

    twonunpackmule [H]ard|Gawd

    I get really confused by people trying to say RE4 isn't a "horror" game. It def is, even if you're more equipped to handle the action itself. I would say RE5 is more "action" than horror though. RE4 has incredible tension that drives the game and had moments of despair in not knowing if you'd survive a particular encounter. That's rather "horrific" to me. Sure, I would like some more "boos!" but whatever. I'll take aggressive AI and resource management too.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    I personally thought the mutations of the various BOWs in RE5 were frightening, especially the bat hybrid, and the color palette gave it an old-school horror movie feel to it. To be fair, opening up the world like they did in 5 kind of required them to fill out the areas with more enemies. The only area in the game I really have a problem with is the ship at the end, which could have been something right out of Gears of War.
     
    Kinsaras

    Kinsaras 2[H]4U

    That. I also didn't like how you always had a partner in RE5 and 6. AI was bad and took me right out of the game.
     
    Dion

    Dion 2[H]4U

    I never feel tension in games where I have an arsenal of weapons.. It worked in original games cause the ammo and guns where limited. So it felt like a survival horror game. RE4-6 just said... Here is tons of guns and ammo and a merchant that follows you around to sell you more guns/ammo. I am glad RE7 went back to the roots of the game.. Cause its way better then 4 - 6.

    Haven't seen enough of RE2 remake but I hope it doesn't follow this formula of guns and ammo for days. But it has potential.
     
    twonunpackmule

    twonunpackmule [H]ard|Gawd

    RE5 gave away too powerful of weapons and plenty of ammo waaaay too early for any of it to really effect me. I did find the game fun though. Just not scary anymore. Not even tense, as again, you got too powerful too quickly in that game.
     
    twonunpackmule

    twonunpackmule [H]ard|Gawd

    I don't think RE4 gave you that much. You had to juggle a lot of it. So, through a large portion of the game, you have merely enough to get by. Not more. The latter half of the game might be a bit "overpowered" but it isn't the same as something like RE5, which I think people tend to meld together with RE4 in remembering the structure of them. RE4 has a pretty good pace to it, with scenarios requiring you to manage your resources in different ways. Assuring that you don't have the same arsenal all the time when dealing with every situation.
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    From January 11-31, a '1-Shot Demo' will give players 30 minutes to complete a mission in Raccoon City...you've got a half-hour to do your best, after which you'll be treated to a demo-exclusive cinematic trailer...the demo is one-and-done, but the trailer can be viewed as many times as you like...

     
    ghostwich

    ghostwich [H]ard|Gawd

    Hey, the demo was pretty good.
     
    Lmah2x

    Lmah2x Gawd

    I told myself I wouldn't pre-order, but I did, nostalgia got the best of me. Got it 20% off on Fanatical, It's also 25% off on Gamebillet. So if anyone else is pre-ordering just wanted to give a heads up you can get a deal on a few sites.
     
    Lmah2x

    Lmah2x Gawd

    Pre-load is up for RE2. Release looks to be 10PM tomorrow CST.

    Also ACG posted his review yesterday:


    He also mentioned Ray Tracing in his review, so I assume it might be enabled at launch. So Nvidia should probably have a driver ready by the weekend I'd hope. Not sure that it is confirmed though, he brought it up because of shimmering textures which I would assume is ray traced reflections.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    This is the first time I've heard about ray tracing for this game, but apparently there is a demo for it and it was mentioned during the RTX launch event last year. Completely escaped my mind. I will be doubly excited if it is available at launch.

    As to the shimmering, I heard that is due to the poor SMAA implementation in this game. Looking at the video above, it still looks like the light reflections on the walls are screen space. I lost the timestamp, but there is a part where you're walking past a door with the distinct relfection of the lamp light present on the door, but as soon as you walk forward a little and the lamp is no longer on screen the reflection disappears completely.

    Watched a bit closer. At the end around the 17 minute mark it looks like that is ray tracing, as all the reflections in the puddles comprise of all the surrounding buildings.
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    25% Off at Green Man Gaming also. Going to pick up the Deluxe Edition for the original Soundtrack.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Reviews for this game are though the roof on Steam Overwhelming positive. 74,000 people playing Resident Evil right now HA!!
     
    Lmah2x

    Lmah2x Gawd

    Good I made a deal with a guy at work last week that the reviews would be above Very Positive, if it holds up he owes me lunch, he bet against it and said Capcom would mess it up.
     
