Resident Evil 2 (2019)

I never feel tension in games where I have an arsenal of weapons.. It worked in original games cause the ammo and guns where limited. So it felt like a survival horror game. RE4-6 just said... Here is tons of guns and ammo and a merchant that follows you around to sell you more guns/ammo. I am glad RE7 went back to the roots of the game.. Cause its way better then 4 - 6.



Haven't seen enough of RE2 remake but I hope it doesn't follow this formula of guns and ammo for days. But it has potential.

