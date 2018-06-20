Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, Jun 20, 2018.
This could be a great game. RE4 over the shoulder (hopefully without tank controls). With RE2 setting. Definitely on my radar.
It will be awesome! One of my favorite games of all time. I cannot wait. Been looking forward to this for so long.
This does look good!
PS4 gameplay in a PC thread .
LEON Is back I haven't picked up RE since like #5 for the PS3
I remember desperately wanting to play this when it first released, only had to wait two decades for it to finally make it to the superior hardware platform.
You missed out on the original PC version?
http://residentevil.wikia.com/wiki/Resident_Evil_2:_Platinum
I honestly didn't know it had been ported. Was it actually competently done, or was it a dumpster fire like most ports back then.
There is no PC gameplay yet. Capcom was showing it running on PS4 Pro dev kits, so the OP can't post PC gameplay.
It introduced some bugs that were not in the original release, but it was used as the base for the Dreamcast version. There is a strong speedrunning presence that uses the PC version because of the decreased loading times.
So the remake is confirmed for PC also?
Yes.
Resident Evil 2 remake PC system requirements:
The common cold
OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)
Processor: Intel Core i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 or better
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM
DirectX: Version 11
The G-Virus
OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)
Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Sweet, I was hoping I wouldn't have to try to aim with a friggin controller joystick.
I'm shocked the recommended requirement for a 20 year remaster is a GTX 1060
mmm, this is more of a Remake I think.
Don't think I ever played the original so this will be perfect!
I hate DSOG, but they supposedly spoke to a developer who said it will support RTX despite being absent from NVIDIA's slide. Whether that means DLSS, ray tracing, or both remains to be seen.
This is the game that RE4 should have been. Re4 ruined this series. I'm glad 7 came out and this remake is coming.
Wut? RE4 is regarded as the best in the serise. After that they went more towards the action game then horror.
Did you play 4? It's an action game with barely any horror.. It is the cause of the series downfall.. It also spawned 5 and 6...
Definitely not the best in the series.
You're the minority. RE4 is considered by many as one of the best in the series.
It's just reality. 5 and 6 are Capcoms best selling RE games. People clearly prefer action games instead of horror.. RE4 is the cause of this... This is why people consider it the best.. Cause they like action games.
I wish RE4 would have been like there Early gameplay footage they showed.
Action and horror are not mutually exclusive.
I get really confused by people trying to say RE4 isn't a "horror" game. It def is, even if you're more equipped to handle the action itself. I would say RE5 is more "action" than horror though. RE4 has incredible tension that drives the game and had moments of despair in not knowing if you'd survive a particular encounter. That's rather "horrific" to me. Sure, I would like some more "boos!" but whatever. I'll take aggressive AI and resource management too.
I personally thought the mutations of the various BOWs in RE5 were frightening, especially the bat hybrid, and the color palette gave it an old-school horror movie feel to it. To be fair, opening up the world like they did in 5 kind of required them to fill out the areas with more enemies. The only area in the game I really have a problem with is the ship at the end, which could have been something right out of Gears of War.
That. I also didn't like how you always had a partner in RE5 and 6. AI was bad and took me right out of the game.
I never feel tension in games where I have an arsenal of weapons.. It worked in original games cause the ammo and guns where limited. So it felt like a survival horror game. RE4-6 just said... Here is tons of guns and ammo and a merchant that follows you around to sell you more guns/ammo. I am glad RE7 went back to the roots of the game.. Cause its way better then 4 - 6.
Haven't seen enough of RE2 remake but I hope it doesn't follow this formula of guns and ammo for days. But it has potential.
RE5 gave away too powerful of weapons and plenty of ammo waaaay too early for any of it to really effect me. I did find the game fun though. Just not scary anymore. Not even tense, as again, you got too powerful too quickly in that game.
I don't think RE4 gave you that much. You had to juggle a lot of it. So, through a large portion of the game, you have merely enough to get by. Not more. The latter half of the game might be a bit "overpowered" but it isn't the same as something like RE5, which I think people tend to meld together with RE4 in remembering the structure of them. RE4 has a pretty good pace to it, with scenarios requiring you to manage your resources in different ways. Assuring that you don't have the same arsenal all the time when dealing with every situation.
From January 11-31, a '1-Shot Demo' will give players 30 minutes to complete a mission in Raccoon City...you've got a half-hour to do your best, after which you'll be treated to a demo-exclusive cinematic trailer...the demo is one-and-done, but the trailer can be viewed as many times as you like...
Hey, the demo was pretty good.
I told myself I wouldn't pre-order, but I did, nostalgia got the best of me. Got it 20% off on Fanatical, It's also 25% off on Gamebillet. So if anyone else is pre-ordering just wanted to give a heads up you can get a deal on a few sites.
Pre-load is up for RE2. Release looks to be 10PM tomorrow CST.
Also ACG posted his review yesterday:
He also mentioned Ray Tracing in his review, so I assume it might be enabled at launch. So Nvidia should probably have a driver ready by the weekend I'd hope. Not sure that it is confirmed though, he brought it up because of shimmering textures which I would assume is ray traced reflections.
This is the first time I've heard about ray tracing for this game, but apparently there is a demo for it and it was mentioned during the RTX launch event last year. Completely escaped my mind. I will be doubly excited if it is available at launch.
As to the shimmering, I heard that is due to the poor SMAA implementation in this game. Looking at the video above, it still looks like the light reflections on the walls are screen space. I lost the timestamp, but there is a part where you're walking past a door with the distinct relfection of the lamp light present on the door, but as soon as you walk forward a little and the lamp is no longer on screen the reflection disappears completely.
Watched a bit closer. At the end around the 17 minute mark it looks like that is ray tracing, as all the reflections in the puddles comprise of all the surrounding buildings.
25% Off at Green Man Gaming also. Going to pick up the Deluxe Edition for the original Soundtrack.
Reviews for this game are though the roof on Steam Overwhelming positive. 74,000 people playing Resident Evil right now HA!!
Good I made a deal with a guy at work last week that the reviews would be above Very Positive, if it holds up he owes me lunch, he bet against it and said Capcom would mess it up.