Reposting: A.I. for AsRock GPUs

I put this in the AMD Video Cards section, but just realized there is a subforum for AI/ML, so maybe someone here might find this useful.
https://videocardz.com/newz/asrock-...n-rx-7000-series-with-its-new-ai-quickset-app
It works for me! Despite them saying it's only for 13/14th-gen, my 12600K+RX7800XT managed to run it.
I wondered if I could get it generate some of the actually non-controversial, but using 'banned words' images that the online generators won't. It didn't balk at my prompt(s), but hasn't generated great images using the Shark ML version (one of three that is installed).
-bZj
https://videocardz.com/newz/asrock-...n-rx-7000-series-with-its-new-ai-quickset-app
It works for me! Despite them saying it's only for 13/14th-gen, my 12600K+RX7800XT managed to run it.
I wondered if I could get it generate some of the actually non-controversial, but using 'banned words' images that the online generators won't. It didn't balk at my prompt(s), but hasn't generated great images using the Shark ML version (one of three that is installed).
-bZj