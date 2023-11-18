https://videocardz.com/newz/asrock-...n-rx-7000-series-with-its-new-ai-quickset-app
It works for me! Despite them saying it's only for 13/14th-gen, my 12600K+RX7800XT managed to run it rolleyes.
Prompt (a default prompt, I just clicked "Generate Image(s)"):
a photo taken of the front of a super-car drifting on a road near mountains at high speeds with smokes coming off the tires, front angle, front point of view, trees in the mountains of the background, ((sharp focus))
Image:
Now I wonder if I can get it generate some of the actually non-controversial, but using 'banned words' images that the online generators won't....
-bZj
It works for me! Despite them saying it's only for 13/14th-gen, my 12600K+RX7800XT managed to run it rolleyes.
Prompt (a default prompt, I just clicked "Generate Image(s)"):
a photo taken of the front of a super-car drifting on a road near mountains at high speeds with smokes coming off the tires, front angle, front point of view, trees in the mountains of the background, ((sharp focus))
Image:
Now I wonder if I can get it generate some of the actually non-controversial, but using 'banned words' images that the online generators won't....
-bZj