A.I. for AsRock GPUs

https://videocardz.com/newz/asrock-...n-rx-7000-series-with-its-new-ai-quickset-app

It works for me! Despite them saying it's only for 13/14th-gen, my 12600K+RX7800XT managed to run it :)rolleyes:).

Prompt (a default prompt, I just clicked "Generate Image(s)"):
a photo taken of the front of a super-car drifting on a road near mountains at high speeds with smokes coming off the tires, front angle, front point of view, trees in the mountains of the background, ((sharp focus))

Image:
image.png


Now I wonder if I can get it generate some of the actually non-controversial, but using 'banned words' images that the online generators won't....

