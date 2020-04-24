Replacing old Mirrored Drive

After 7 years of use, it appears that one of my mirrored hard drives in my home server has failed. Thankfully, the second drive is working fine, so no data loss, and I have backups. The mirror was created using Windows software RAID. I want to rebuild the mirror, but was a little uncertain about buying a replacement for the failed drive.



The current drives I have are WD RE4 1TB, model WD1003FBYX. This is no longer a current model by Western Digital. While I can purchase them, it is old stock from 3rd party retailers, so the warranty situation is suspect. Plus what I can find, they are often more expensive than the current "Gold" model.



The current 1TB "Gold" model WD1005FBYZ actually sells on NewEgg for $10.00 less than the the 3rd party seller on NE for the old RE4.



My main question is, will I run into any problems in a Windows software mirror with the different model for rebuilding the array? I know ideally, I would replace both drives due to age, but right now that is an expense I am hoping to avoid.