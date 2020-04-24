Replacing old Mirrored Drive

J

jardows

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 10, 2015
Messages
1,816
After 7 years of use, it appears that one of my mirrored hard drives in my home server has failed. Thankfully, the second drive is working fine, so no data loss, and I have backups. The mirror was created using Windows software RAID. I want to rebuild the mirror, but was a little uncertain about buying a replacement for the failed drive.

The current drives I have are WD RE4 1TB, model WD1003FBYX. This is no longer a current model by Western Digital. While I can purchase them, it is old stock from 3rd party retailers, so the warranty situation is suspect. Plus what I can find, they are often more expensive than the current "Gold" model.

The current 1TB "Gold" model WD1005FBYZ actually sells on NewEgg for $10.00 less than the the 3rd party seller on NE for the old RE4.

My main question is, will I run into any problems in a Windows software mirror with the different model for rebuilding the array? I know ideally, I would replace both drives due to age, but right now that is an expense I am hoping to avoid.
 
D

drescherjm

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 19, 2008
Messages
14,705
will I run into any problems in a Windows software mirror with the different model for rebuilding the array?
Click to expand...
I don't believe you will have any issue with that.
 
J

Jamie Marsala

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2016
Messages
242
Not sure how windows works for RAID but theoretically you should just replace the drive that has failed and go into the windows RAID setup and rebuild the array.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top