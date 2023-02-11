Replacing dead 5600X - Options?

Hey there, so my 5600X died on me. During a swap out to test something I noticed a couple of pins got a tad bent and wouldn't go into the socket nicely. Went to go straighten the pins and bam, one broke. I believe this is the 7th ryzen cpu I've handled, so I guess 1st time for everything.



Anyways, pop it back in my mobo, won't power on. Pop it in a 2nd mobo, won't power on. I haven't checked it against a pin diagram, but I can only imagine I hit an important one. If it was a fancier cpu, or one I didn't haven't since launch then I'd probably look into getting it repaired, but I've been thinking about replacing it and I guess this just solidifies that decision.





*TL; DR* I fucked my 5600x up, need replacement.





PC gets used 90% of the time for 1440p/144hz games. Probably the most intensive productivity task would be messing around with 3d models in meshmixer for 3d printing. I've always been thinking about grabbing the 5800X3D, but the EoL status of AM4 bugs me, but would be the cheapest.



2nd option would be grab one of those AM5 combos I see at Microcenter. 7900X+mobo+ram seems like a nice way to go...and once the 7800X3D comes out, if it turns out to be the gaming messiah cpu, I can 'upgrade' to it and sell off whichever Zen4 I got before.



Another idea is to go Intel. Haven't had an Intel since the trusty Q6600, but I've been enjoying Ryzen ever since my 1600.



Thoughts? Opinions? Thanks for taking a look!