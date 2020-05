I used a sharpie to mark some bends on my tubing when I assembled this a few months ago (I may have been drinking and overly confident). Having read several articles, I was confident I could remove the sharpie with a dry-erase marker, more sharpie, acetone, or magic eraser. I was wrong. I have a few marks that I can't get off no matter what I have tried. Anyone have a good way of cleaning up sharpie off the tubing or am I destined to see it until I replace the tubes?



Thanks!

EH