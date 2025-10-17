Removing Edge

Executioner
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2015
- Messages
- 953
Is it possible to remove Edge? I'm currently in the US on Win 11 25H2. According to AI:
Method 1: Using a Windows Optimization Tool (Recommended)
1. Download a tool: Download a tool like Winto Toys that enables European features, YouTube.
2. Enable the DMA option: Navigate to the tool's tweaks section, select system, and find the option to enable the Digital Markets Act.
3. Restart: Restart your PC for the changes to apply.
4. Uninstall Edge: Go to Settings > Apps > Installed apps, find Microsoft Edge, click the three dots, and select Uninstall.
Only in Europe you can create a local account and remove Edge. So has anyone successfully uninstalled it? Any issues after removing it?
Method 1: Using a Windows Optimization Tool (Recommended)
1. Download a tool: Download a tool like Winto Toys that enables European features, YouTube.
2. Enable the DMA option: Navigate to the tool's tweaks section, select system, and find the option to enable the Digital Markets Act.
3. Restart: Restart your PC for the changes to apply.
4. Uninstall Edge: Go to Settings > Apps > Installed apps, find Microsoft Edge, click the three dots, and select Uninstall.
Only in Europe you can create a local account and remove Edge. So has anyone successfully uninstalled it? Any issues after removing it?