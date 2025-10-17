  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Removing Edge

E

Executioner

Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2015
Messages
953
Is it possible to remove Edge? I'm currently in the US on Win 11 25H2. According to AI:

Method 1: Using a Windows Optimization Tool (Recommended)
1. Download a tool: Download a tool like Winto Toys that enables European features, YouTube.
2. Enable the DMA option: Navigate to the tool's tweaks section, select system, and find the option to enable the Digital Markets Act.
3. Restart: Restart your PC for the changes to apply.
4. Uninstall Edge: Go to Settings > Apps > Installed apps, find Microsoft Edge, click the three dots, and select Uninstall.

Only in Europe you can create a local account and remove Edge. So has anyone successfully uninstalled it? Any issues after removing it?
 
