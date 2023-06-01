CAD4466HK
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,833
Removed - Next time I will pay better attention.
Last edited:
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
"Tyler’s identity as a transgender man isn’t a result of childhood trauma, or a similar event which has forced him to change into something he isn’t. He’s a man, and always has been, and this notion is reinforced again and again throughout Tell Me Why as he confronts bigots and talks about the excitement he has for top surgery and further developments in the years to come."
I have such a large backlog of games that I think I can do without the one where I play a transgender man confronting bigots and looking forward to gender reassignment surgery. Even if the game is free. I mean if it was more like Serious Sam running around blowing up bigots that look like this, I'd be a lot more interested.
Yeah I thought it looked familiar...definitely not my cup of tea.This gets peddled every year in June. Looks like I didn't like it two years ago either.
Knew it looked familiar, the month long give away seemed odd.This gets peddled every year in June. Looks like I didn't like it two years ago either.