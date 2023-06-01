Removed

This gets peddled every year in June. Looks like I didn't like it two years ago either.

kirbyrj said:
"Tyler’s identity as a transgender man isn’t a result of childhood trauma, or a similar event which has forced him to change into something he isn’t. He’s a man, and always has been, and this notion is reinforced again and again throughout Tell Me Why as he confronts bigots and talks about the excitement he has for top surgery and further developments in the years to come."



I have such a large backlog of games that I think I can do without the one where I play a transgender man confronting bigots and looking forward to gender reassignment surgery. Even if the game is free. I mean if it was more like Serious Sam running around blowing up bigots that look like this, I'd be a lot more interested.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top