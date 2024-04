Remote Desktop Connection (RDC) freeses

JoK said: No, i haven't actually.How am I going to access the VMs directly? Should be via RDC? I may have the same problem Click to expand...

Nobody really uses the term RDC. You use RDP for hosts that run Windows, you can use SSH for things that don't need a GUI (perhaps Linux VMs), or you can use VNC for graphical user interfaces for all non Windows VMs. You'll have to set up the necessary config in each VM itself. But when the host freezes, I presume all VMs running freeze too so you need to fix that before you consider directly accessing the VMs.I really like Apache Guacamole for a front end of managing this. It supports RDP/SSH/VNC and runs in a browser window, like the RDP connection works flawlessly and automatically scales to your browser window size. Don't expose it to the Internet, just access it from your ZeroTier network outside the home kinda like you're doing now. When you log in you''ll be provided a list of your machines you've set up on it, you can set up the main "server" host, each VM, etc... and optionally save your username/password and you can just one click log in to any machine you have set up on it.Back to the mini PC thing... Did a memtest pass? I really like mini PCs, I've used quite a few of them. But I never trust the "pre-builts" where they already kitted the RAM and SSD. I've always done the barebones models and added my own SO-DIMMs from like Crucial or G.Skill or whatever so I'm not using trash no name Chinese memory. Same with buying an actual reliable SSD rather than what was bundled with it.