Remote Desktop Connection (RDC) freeses

Hi,



At home, I've got an AMD with 16GB memory that acts as my file server and hosts some VMs. It runs Windows 11.



Then, I use my laptop to connect to it via remote desktop connection when I want to use the VMs. The files are accessed via networked drives. I also use ZeroTier.



When I access the server from home, RDC works very well. Then only issue I have is that sometimes the server freeses and then RDC is disconnected. I have to physically restart it to make it work.



When I am away from home and access the server , the freeses happen more often, which is annoying because I can not restart the server.



I tried to figure out why this happens but I really can't find anything. It seems that after prolonged time on RDC from an outside network, the machine stops working.



Has anyone experienced this or has any idea why this might be happening?



I am now thinking of replacing windows 11 with Windows Server with the hope that RDC will be more stable. But, not sure about this either.