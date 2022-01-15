Remember when stores had shelves like this

NeghVar
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 1, 2003
- Messages
- 2,565
Remember the days of boxed PC games. A shelf like this would wrap around an entire GameStop, Electronics Botique, or Babbages. Best Buy, CompUSA, Incredible Universe, and Fry's would have large areas of their stores dedicated to boxed PC games and apps. Nowadays you'd be lucky to find the latest triple-A games on an endcap. Its all download now.
https://annebras.nl/pcking/Media/worlds-largest-boxed-pc-game-collection-anne-bras.jpg
I tried attaching the image to the post, but It would not show its true resolution. Use the link to see the full resolution image
https://annebras.nl/pcking/Media/worlds-largest-boxed-pc-game-collection-anne-bras.jpg
I tried attaching the image to the post, but It would not show its true resolution. Use the link to see the full resolution image
