Remember when stores had shelves like this

GoldenTiger said: Yep, and those games are just download keys. Thanks Valve and steam for ruining physical copies! /s

It was inevitable. If not Steam, some other company would do the same thing. Less packaging means less cost and less trash. PDF manuals (if any). And of course, higher bandwidth allowing easy downloading meant no space to be occupied in a store. But also think about all the indie games that have come out via Steam and other such platforms. To costly to get shelf space in a store