Remember when stores had shelves like this

Remember the days of boxed PC games. A shelf like this would wrap around an entire GameStop, Electronics Botique, or Babbages. Best Buy, CompUSA, Incredible Universe, and Fry's would have large areas of their stores dedicated to boxed PC games and apps. Nowadays you'd be lucky to find the latest triple-A games on an endcap. Its all download now.
https://annebras.nl/pcking/Media/worlds-largest-boxed-pc-game-collection-anne-bras.jpg
I tried attaching the image to the post, but It would not show its true resolution. Use the link to see the full resolution image worlds-largest-boxed-pc-game-collection-anne-bras.jpg
 
GoldenTiger said:
Yep, and those games are just download keys. Thanks Valve and steam for ruining physical copies! /s
It was inevitable. If not Steam, some other company would do the same thing. Less packaging means less cost and less trash. PDF manuals (if any). And of course, higher bandwidth allowing easy downloading meant no space to be occupied in a store. But also think about all the indie games that have come out via Steam and other such platforms. To costly to get shelf space in a store
 
GoldenTiger

NeghVar said:
It was inevitable. If not Steam, some other company would do the same thing. Less packaging means less cost and less trash. PDF manuals (if any). And of course, higher bandwidth allowing easy downloading meant no space to be occupied in a store. But also think about all the indie games that have come out via Steam and other such platforms. To costly to get shelf space in a store
Oh, I know. :) I was saying it in jest. EDIT: Just don't take away my bluray disc's!
 
GoldenTiger said:
Oh, I know. :) I was saying it in jest. EDIT: Just don't take away my bluray disc's!
For a few years, I insisted on physical copies because I was so fixed on having a physical copy so that they cannot cut me off from what I purchased. But I gave in when I no longer had a choice.
 
