I was wondering if anyone has an opinion if there is any benefit to reinstalling windows after a new system build (mobo / cpu / gfx). Or if I should leave the current install of win 10 and save myself some hassle. In ancient times (win 95, 98, 2000, XP, 7 etc.) I used to reinstall windows at least once a year. But with windows 10 I have not been doing it at all. I am completely out of loop when it comes to best practices related to this, thanks for any input!