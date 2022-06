Armenius said: Maybe because their quality has been steadily on the decline since Dishonored 2 after a certain subset of people took over the company. Just a thought. Click to expand...

Not to get into political aspects (I come here to avoid it) but I have noticed Arcane studios interweaving political themes in their games. I play games to escape the current political polarization and hysteria that has taken over this country. I do not want to be reminded of it while I am playing games. I think politics and political indoctrination should be left out of the games (regardless whether its coming from the left or the right). Granted, I have not seen Redfall, but if their prior games are an indication I am not optimistic. This is why I like games like Doom Eternal, 0 politics 100% shooting.