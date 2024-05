quadnad said:



I have to imagine there is a contractual reason why Rockstar never brought RDR to the PC; they know, as they have seen with GTA, that there are more than enough PC gamers who would buy the game day one. Financially it's in their interest to port the game, so there must be something else going on. Perhaps such an agreement has an expiry date on it?



Unless Rockstar officially comes out and says they are putting it out on PC, I don't think it will ever arrive. I wish these threads would die, simply because it makes me sad to be reminded that I'll never play RDRI have to imagine there is a contractual reason why Rockstar never brought RDR to the PC; they know, as they have seen with GTA, that there are more than enough PC gamers who would buy the game day one. Financially it's in their interest to port the game, so there must be something else going on. Perhaps such an agreement has an expiry date on it?Unless Rockstar officially comes out and says they are putting it out on PC, I don't think it will ever arrive. Click to expand...

An exclusivity agreement with Sony (GTA V) and Microsoft (GTA V, Red Dead Redemption) is common sometimes, especially for a year at most. However, if Microsoft made an exclusivity agreement with Rockstar on certain games that would last for let's say 6 or 8 years-- the typical life of a video game console-- then that would be rather unusual since I've never heard of an exclusivity agreement lasting that long. I would say it wouldn't surprise me, but at the same time these companies especially Microsoft would pay any amount to keep these games exclusive to their consoles for a set period of time especially to boost sales of their consoles. You have to remember the consoles make less money on ROI than the games themselves, even in the initial life of the console. If you just released a console and are selling it at a loss and wanted to get a ROI, then you want a game (or games) that are exclusive to your console to sell more of it over your competitor. You make money back on the games, not on the sales of the console.Is it monopolistic or an act of collusion among the companies? Depends on your definition of those terms, especially if this was the case with RDR. We'll never know for sure, only Rockstar knows.Could it have been the market conditions such as less (or declining) PC market than the console market that decided to keep these game(s) on the console than PC? Very likely, given companies crying declining PC market for the past several years. A case of crying wolf?Maybe it was the costs of porting a game to the PC platform versus developing a newer game? Possible, since companies will always find a reason or scapegoat-- like piracy-- to not develop or port a game for the PC.All of the above? Highly likely.