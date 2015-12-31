Red Dead Redemption 2

I'm glad. Rumor is that it's a prequel to RDR.



To be honest, RDRdm was probably the first open world game where I actively got pulled in by the story. Their choices such as the Far Away song as you rode into Mexico were downright brilliant from a story perspective.



LA Noire was another good one.





Rockstar probably remains my favorite dev. They haven't caved like the others and aren't rushing their AAA titles to be yearly releases. Each game seems to get a proper 4+ year development cycle, with expansions in-between. Very old school way of doing it. I'm guessing it's because they're likely still independent (all that GTA cash will do it) so they can tell Take2/publisher to go f themselves if they get involved in game decisions.