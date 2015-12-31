Red Dead Redemption 2

Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,536
So I'm sure most of us have heard rumors and talks of the second installment of Red Dead.
However, it appears to be true. Rockstar is looking to make the Red Dead series a permanent one.

We might see the second installment come out towards the end of 2016. They've apparently been working on it since after the release of the original, back in 2010.

Remember how fun the original was?

I'm willing to bet that they are going to implement a Red Dead online or something similar to GTA Online.

http://masterherald.com/red-dead-re...nsure-its-excellent-video-game-quality/33036/
 
Last edited:
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,536
They have a lot to bring to us.
Bully 2, LA Noire 2, Midnight club and more.

Another manhunt would be sweet.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
20,655
I'd still settle for a PC port of the first game. I can dream, can't I?
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,536
They are apparently making the second one for PC as well. :)
Even better!
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,870
So...Is this site even remotely trustworthy or are they yet another place that makes up rumors to get hits?
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,536
Derangel said:
So...Is this site even remotely trustworthy or are they yet another place that makes up rumors to get hits?
Click to expand...

Ah actually the quote is from a Rockstar interview I believe and everyone's posting it.
 
Last edited:
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,278
scojer said:
Give me another Manhunt.
Click to expand...

Nah. I'll personally pass on a new Manhunt. I actually tried playing it again recently and it's just not fun. Going from place to place stealthily killing people with different ways. Other than the brutal ways to do it there wasn't much else there.
 
M

Mchart

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
5,445
Not sure Bully would really work these days either. It was a great game for the time it came out but these days it wouldn't work well.

Honestly i'd like to just see them actually do more with the world they've already made with GTA 5. There is so much untapped potential in GTA 5 and locations that weren't used in the campaign.
 
FrEaKy

FrEaKy

[H] Movie and TV Show Review Guy
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
13,908
I would be good with a RDR2, with online..... for PC (even ported, they did an ok job on GTA V port)
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,536
That one ex rock star employee who spilled the beans on Reddit, says there is 3 characters to play as. Two preset characters and then an additional customizable one. I'm guessing if this is true, the third is for online play.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,300
I want both Manhunt and Red Dead Redemption

I rather have Read Dead Redemption then a Grand Theft Auto.
 
F

felt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 17, 2009
Messages
502
Bought the PS3 primarily for Red Dead Redemption and Mortal Kombat 9, in my opinion, RDR is one of the best console games I've ever played, GTA 5 ranking 2nd, Destiny Taken King ranking 3rd. If they make another RDR for the PS4, I'm buying it on release day. If they can incorporate some co-op stuff like Destiny, that would be freakin' awesome.
 
N

naticus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2011
Messages
1,962
felt said:
Bought the PS3 primarily for Red Dead Redemption and Mortal Kombat 9, in my opinion, RDR is one of the best console games I've ever played, GTA 5 ranking 2nd, Destiny Taken King ranking 3rd. If they make another RDR for the PS4, I'm buying it on release day. If they can incorporate some co-op stuff like Destiny, that would be freakin' awesome.
Click to expand...

Same. I would love a PC port of RDR but it aint happenin unfortunately. Hell I would take a remaster PS4 version as well.

By far the best Rockstar game no question.
 
T

theNoid

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2003
Messages
7,441
RDR was the single best game of the last generation, including any PC game released in that console cycle. I hope RDR2 comes to PC.
 
S

socK

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 25, 2004
Messages
4,215
Mchart said:
Not sure Bully would really work these days either. It was a great game for the time it came out but these days it wouldn't work well.

Honestly i'd like to just see them actually do more with the world they've already made with GTA 5. There is so much untapped potential in GTA 5 and locations that weren't used in the campaign.
Click to expand...

i enjoyed bully for the deep 'make jimmy look mentally retarded' meta game.

osLzykm.jpg
 
P

Plague_Injected

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2008
Messages
6,621
I'd love to see a Red Dead-style game set in late 19th century/early 20th century Africa, ala "The Ghost and The Darkness". Red Dead Safari!
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,490
theNoid said:
RDR was the single best game of the last generation, including any PC game released in that console cycle. I hope RDR2 comes to PC.
Click to expand...

I agree. Rockstar peaked on RDR as far as I'm concerned.
 
B

BeavermanA

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 27, 2006
Messages
2,754
Read this thread and just went to Gamestop and grabbed a used RDR ps3 copy. Never played it for some reason.
 
4saken

4saken

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 14, 2004
Messages
12,025
Q-BZ said:
I agree. Rockstar peaked on RDR as far as I'm concerned.
Click to expand...

Concur. Ive been burnt out on GTA games since playing GTA3 soooo much. RDR was an amazing take. Really would buy a sequel day 1.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
20,655
Nothing wrong with peaking with RDR - the game is nearly flawless for what it is.
I still think GTA4 (especially with the expansions) and GTA5 are great games, too.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
21,673
leaked Red Dead Redemption 2 map

Red Dead Redemption fans have been poring over a map which apparently details the world of Red Dead Redemption 2...Rockstar has yet to announce its Red Dead Redemption sequel, but the developer has previously hinted the project was in production...for fans, several things immediately stand out - most notably, the appearance of two regions from Red Dead Redemption...

Why fans are excited about this leaked Red Dead Redemption 2 map
 
B

BeavermanA

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 27, 2006
Messages
2,754
REALLY hope they announce a remake too. Started playing RDR a few months ago, seemed pretty fun but I got sidetracked with other games. The low res and horrible horrible aliasing is extremely distracting though. At least the PS4 controller pairs with the PS3, forgot how crappy that controller was.
 
C

CEpeep

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 23, 2004
Messages
6,061
Red Dead Redemption was already Red Dead Revolver 2.

The least Rockstar can do is give us an amazing name like Red Dead Revolver 3: Red Dead Redemption Reloaded.
 
S

Spidey329

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 15, 2003
Messages
8,683
I'm glad. Rumor is that it's a prequel to RDR.

To be honest, RDRdm was probably the first open world game where I actively got pulled in by the story. Their choices such as the Far Away song as you rode into Mexico were downright brilliant from a story perspective.

LA Noire was another good one.


Rockstar probably remains my favorite dev. They haven't caved like the others and aren't rushing their AAA titles to be yearly releases. Each game seems to get a proper 4+ year development cycle, with expansions in-between. Very old school way of doing it. I'm guessing it's because they're likely still independent (all that GTA cash will do it) so they can tell Take2/publisher to go f themselves if they get involved in game decisions.
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,536
Oh with out a doubt. I woud be a little dissapointed if they did the opposite. After all of course,RD is a console IP.


They need to hurry up and confirm it's actually happening! Enough of this rumor bs. Just tell us Rock star!
 
B

Bman123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2007
Messages
5,087
I'd take a remastered red dead redemption. That game was really fun, tons of stuff to do.
 
K

KJ43

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 31, 2003
Messages
423
Bman123 said:
I'd take a remastered red dead redemption. That game was really fun, tons of stuff to do.
Click to expand...

Yeah, that would be sweet. Love to play it again on my PS4. One of my favorite games of all time.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
20,655
Most remasters are a money grab, but I'd most definitely pay for a version of RDR running at 1080p/60fps with massive view distances. A PC version would be ideal, but I'd happily take an Xbox One and/or PS4 version too. Everything about that game begs for better hardware performance.
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,536
Big things coming for the series!
Rockstar to announce a new Red Dead title soon!

Also talked about in this thread. Just bringing this game thread up to speed with the news.

Very exciting!

New Red Dead Announcement Teased By Rockstar Games



"Rockstar Games today published a mysterious image to its social channels that could be the first teaser for Red Dead Redemption 2, or something else related to the series.

The image, which has no caption but definitely has a Red Dead vibe, shows off seven characters. Whether this is a tease for multiplayer remains to be seen. Here's the image:"
-Gamespot

screen-shot-2016-10-17-at-10-30-11-am.png
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,278
Eshelmen said:
They have a lot to bring to us.
Bully 2, LA Noire 2, Midnight club and more.

Another manhunt would be sweet.
Click to expand...

Another Midnight Club and LA Noire would be great, but I thought Bully wasn't really that successful and has more of a cult following. I personally never finished it although I have played it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top