Red Dead Redemption 2

So I'm sure most of us have heard rumors and talks of the second installment of Red Dead.
However, it appears to be true. Rockstar is looking to make the Red Dead series a permanent one.
We might see the second installment come out towards the end of 2016. They've apparently been working on it since after the release of the original, back in 2010.
Remember how fun the original was?
I'm willing to bet that they are going to implement a Red Dead online or something similar to GTA Online.
http://masterherald.com/red-dead-re...nsure-its-excellent-video-game-quality/33036/
