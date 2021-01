Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer

lilbabycat said: PC version better not be 2 years after console release. Click to expand...

Or WHAT?Unfortunately this is R* we're talking about. They can do whatever they want and people will still buy the game because it's a guaranteed blockbuster. Different theories exist for why they'll delay the PC version - piracy, double-dipping, yada yada - that's a separate discussion. I wish it was coming out for PC same time as consoles too, but this is the one game that I'll make an exception for and buy a PS4 Pro the day that RDR2 is released. Yes I'll crawl on my hands and knees through console-pleb infested swamp to play this day one.RDR was a highpoint in gaming and an incredible experience, I have no doubt they'll deliver again.