Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer

lilbabycat

lilbabycat

PC version better not be 2 years after console release. And I wanna be an oil man. And build a town. With a road. Leading up to the church. Where we praise Jesus...and snakes.
 
Shmee

Shmee

I wish they would have come up with a better name, but other than that I am super pumped.
 
D

DPI

lilbabycat said:
PC version better not be 2 years after console release.
Or WHAT? :)

Unfortunately this is R* we're talking about. They can do whatever they want and people will still buy the game because it's a guaranteed blockbuster. Different theories exist for why they'll delay the PC version - piracy, double-dipping, yada yada - that's a separate discussion. I wish it was coming out for PC same time as consoles too, but this is the one game that I'll make an exception for and buy a PS4 Pro the day that RDR2 is released. Yes I'll crawl on my hands and knees through console-pleb infested swamp to play this day one.

RDR was a highpoint in gaming and an incredible experience, I have no doubt they'll deliver again.
 
D

DPI

Shmee said:
I wish they would have come up with a better name, but other than that I am super pumped.
RDR earned itself too massive a name recognition cachet, so changing the name to anything else would've meant leaving money from filthy casuals on the table.
 
A

azuza001

I was excited when I first saw this, then saw spring 17..... Bah. I don't care that much.
 
S

shad0w4life

Not sure why the hype, first one I found super repetitive much like GTA series. Graphics and atmosphere look great
 
A

amdgamer

Great. Another game that I absolutely want to play that I will never have time to play.

The trailer leaves much to be wanted as I am getting tired of trailers not actually telling you anything about the game.
 
Darunion

Darunion

azuza001 said:
I was excited when I first saw this, then saw spring 17..... Bah. I don't care that much.
Fall '17. Was about say spring isnt that far away, but yea, fall I will likely forget about until a couple months before. I hate teasers for long waits.
 
F

Flogger23m

DPI said:
Or WHAT? :)

Unfortunately this is R* we're talking about. They can do whatever they want and people will still buy the game because it's a guaranteed blockbuster. Different theories exist for why they'll delay the PC version - piracy, double-dipping, yada yada - that's a separate discussion. I wish it was coming out for PC same time as consoles too, but this is the one game that I'll make an exception for and buy a PS4 Pro the day that RDR2 is released. Yes I'll crawl on my hands and knees through console-pleb infested swamp to play this day one.

RDR was a highpoint in gaming and an incredible experience, I have no doubt they'll deliver again.
I hope its more than GTA set in the wild west, because GTA isn't worth buying a console over.
 
S

schizrade

I'm in. RDR was such a phenomenal game. Hell ill buy a damn console to play it.
 
Q

quikt

This is one of those games that must be completed to 100%. Had a great time with the original RDR. Hoping we get a polished PC version.
 
L

Litfod

I'll happily pick this up a year down the line if that's how long it takes to get a PC version, makes no difference to me if it's old news to console players by then.
 
Rahh

Rahh

PC version of the first one was a bugfest and considering no mention of PC yet I'll pass. Oh and I guarantee the console version looks nothing like this video.
 
S

schoolslave

Rahh said:
PC version of the first one was a bugfest and considering no mention of PC yet I'll pass. Oh and I guarantee the console version looks nothing like this video.
So now lets claim "console-port bugfest" without the game ever even being released on PC?
 
S

Stiler

The graphics and upgrades look nice, but I am disappointed that it's still going to be set in the very very late "old west" (It's set in at least 1880+ because the trailer showed electric arc lights which were in use starting in 1880) and not in the "wild west" days.

Also disappointed that it seems to be a direct prequel to RDR, I feel like John's story is idone and told and his outlaw days are better left to the imagination. I'd much rather have had a whole new story with a completely new cast of characters set in the early days of the west, when they were still land rushing and settling the west with small towns and things popping up all over the place as people moved and settled west
 
