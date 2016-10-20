Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer

The graphics and upgrades look nice, but I am disappointed that it's still going to be set in the very very late "old west" (It's set in at least 1880+ because the trailer showed electric arc lights which were in use starting in 1880) and not in the "wild west" days.



Also disappointed that it seems to be a direct prequel to RDR, I feel like John's story is idone and told and his outlaw days are better left to the imagination. I'd much rather have had a whole new story with a completely new cast of characters set in the early days of the west, when they were still land rushing and settling the west with small towns and things popping up all over the place as people moved and settled west