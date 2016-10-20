Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer

HardOCP News
I was just on my way back to the old west and I thought I'd drop this off right here since it was on my way. Thoughts?
PC version will release just like the original RDR didn't.PC version better not be 2 years after console release.
I wish they would have come up with a better name, but other than that I am super pumped.
I was excited when I first saw this, then saw spring 17..... Bah. I don't care that much.
Or WHAT?
Unfortunately this is R* we're talking about. They can do whatever they want and people will still buy the game because it's a guaranteed blockbuster. Different theories exist for why they'll delay the PC version - piracy, double-dipping, yada yada - that's a separate discussion. I wish it was coming out for PC same time as consoles too, but this is the one game that I'll make an exception for and buy a PS4 Pro the day that RDR2 is released. Yes I'll crawl on my hands and knees through console-pleb infested swamp to play this day one.
RDR was a highpoint in gaming and an incredible experience, I have no doubt they'll deliver again.
PC version of the first one was a bugfest and considering no mention of PC yet I'll pass. Oh and I guarantee the console version looks nothing like this video.