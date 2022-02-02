Recommendation for mATX chassis

Wanting to rehome my mATX build but I am so out of the loop on the good enclosure solutions.

I'm looking for mid tower (non ATX or larger). mATX boards or itx. Top mount 240 radiator. Limited or no RGB. and no glass.



I was looking at fractal define mini C as it checks most of those boxes, but for the life of me, I cannot find an image or clear indication that top mounted AIO radiator is supported.

(Product page says "240 and 120 mm, max component height on motherboard 40mm" - i'm not sure what that means). I have a fractal 240mm AIO that I want to transplant into the new chassis.



Is anyone else aware of other chassis options that check these boxes, that may be a better buy?