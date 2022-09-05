Recommendation for DVD and water cooling

I have a couple 3080s and 3090s I installed waterblocks on that I have been using for mining. It was quite the beast of a contraption I built, using a fountain pump, heat exchanger and then swimming pool water to cool everything. Well, that was that and now eth mining is done and I am left with a few cards with full cover waterblocks. So, I figure I may as well use one in my machine in a couple weeks...they are paid for after all and better than what I've got. I've never built a real custom loop before other than the afore mentioned beast, so I'm working at getting my ducks in a row.



I run a 5800x but who knows, that may be a 5900x or 5950x someday.



Then, I have a cooler master N400. From what I have been reading, while the specs say it can fit a radiator, reality says otherwise. Soo, guess step one is a new case.



The tricky bit here....I still use a DVD drive for extracting DVDs for my EMBY machine, so for my set-up, I still require at least one full sized 5.25 drive. Then, as I rip, i do rip them onto a 3.5in spinning drive before I upload them to the EMBY box.



Any recomendations out there for a good case that still has a 5.25in drive bay??



Thanks-