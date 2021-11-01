Recommend me some new pumps and disconnects

Teenyman45
I had been using the same two pumps since my very first water cooling project, a pair of Swiftech MCP35x's working in serial, which had always been more than sufficient to easily pump a nearly gallon's worth of in-system water (lots of thermal mass!) through 6+ feet of tubing into two 480, 80mm thick rads + a 120rad + a cpu block + as many as three GPU blocks. Outside of stress testing, the pumps were almost never run full out, as the baseline power management set the speed about 10-15% over stall most of the time.
Unfortunately, one of those pumps reach its end, with the impeller making an odd clicking noise once every few seconds but not actually spinning any longer. I don't feel comfortable with just one pump.
What are some of the better fully assembled pumps, excluding pump res combos? Can I mix a D5 with my remaining DDC, or should I retire the MCP35x outright?
Previously, I had used Tygon tubing (10mm inner / 13mm outer) and in the present re-build post-pump-removal am using lab grade silicone tubing of the same diameter (I don't care that it's halfway opaque rather than clear... the tygon discolored, even the unused stuff in a cardboard box after enough years). I don't believe this should impact pump selection, but I'm mentioning it just in case.
Separately, I have never used quick disconnects before, but since it looks like I'll be tearing down a rebuilding a loop multiple times what are some good QDC (full parts list) that would work with my narrow tubing and compression fittings?
