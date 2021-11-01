Recommend me some new pumps and disconnects

Teenyman45

I had been using the same two pumps since my very first water cooling project, a pair of Swiftech MCP35x's working in serial, which had always been more than sufficient to easily pump a nearly gallon's worth of in-system water (lots of thermal mass!) through 6+ feet of tubing into two 480, 80mm thick rads + a 120rad + a cpu block + as many as three GPU blocks. Outside of stress testing, the pumps were almost never run full out, as the baseline power management set the speed about 10-15% over stall most of the time.

Unfortunately, one of those pumps reach its end, with the impeller making an odd clicking noise once every few seconds but not actually spinning any longer. I don't feel comfortable with just one pump.

What are some of the better fully assembled pumps, excluding pump res combos? Can I mix a D5 with my remaining DDC, or should I retire the MCP35x outright?

Previously, I had used Tygon tubing (10mm inner / 13mm outer) and in the present re-build post-pump-removal am using lab grade silicone tubing of the same diameter (I don't care that it's halfway opaque rather than clear... the tygon discolored, even the unused stuff in a cardboard box after enough years). I don't believe this should impact pump selection, but I'm mentioning it just in case.

Separately, I have never used quick disconnects before, but since it looks like I'll be tearing down a rebuilding a loop multiple times what are some good QDC (full parts list) that would work with my narrow tubing and compression fittings?
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

I don't see why you couldn't mix pumps in series, but I'd be inclined to keep them the same just for the sake of uniformity.

That said I currently have three pumps in my loop (all of them EK D5 PWM Gen 2) in two separate loops. Two of them are in series.

I am starting to move away from the concept of putting pumps in series.

When you do, you only get a very small increase in flow over a single pump. It helps, but the increase is small (10-20%) and you are paying for it by dumping more heat into your loop (or with DDC pumps into the air in your case).

I already have two loops sharing the same res in my build, with the fluid mixing and equalizing the temps in the res.

When I have some spare time (which may be never at this point) my future plan is to split things up further and have three separate loops with one pump each, all mixing in the reservoir.

It seems much like building a race car. You benefit much more from reducing weight than you do from increasing engine power. Using the pumps in single loops with less resistance buys you better flow (or lower quieter pump speeds) than running them in series with a greater loop resistance.



Right now I have them as follows:

Loop 1:
Blocks only. Res -> pump -> GPU -> CPU -> Res

Loop2:
Res -> Two pumps in series -> three radiators one in series, two in parallel -> res.

Future state:
Loop 1 stays unchanged

Loop2 gets split in two, with a couple of new radiators, each identical as follows:

Loops 2-3:
Res -> Pump -> Two rads in series -> Res


My expectations are that I will maintain much better flow rates, and be able to keep the pumps slower (and quieter) longer.

As for which pumps to get? I mean, All D5's are more or less the same, all DDC's are more or less the same, right?

I randomly wound up with the EK D5 G2 PWM's just because they happened to be in stock when I was shopping, but I have been happy with them.
 
