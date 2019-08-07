Recommend a very fast USB 3.0+ Flash Drive.

FenFox

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
252
I'm on the market for a VERY fast (read/write) USB 3.0+ flash drive. 64GB and 128GB options. MAYBE up to 256GB.


Apparently a 32 GB Kingston I have laying around isn't fast enough:
https://www.amazon.ca/Kingston-Digital-32GB-100-DataTraveler/dp/B00C5K8E1A?ref_=nav_signin&
Judging by the comments, the write speeds are probably too slow. The Shield just says:


"This drive appears to be slow. You can continue, but formatting and preparing this drive might take longer. Additionally apps moved to this location may stutter and data transfers may take a long time. For better performance switch to the NVIDIA recommended USB drive."

Nvidia no longer officially recommends compatible USB flash drives which kind of sucks. So this may be a bit of a gamble. I could end up buying a drive that should be fast enough, but it may not necessarily be compatible with the Shield for whatever reason. Having said that, buying a very fast drive would increase the likelihood that I can use it as adopted storage. So, what would you recommend? Also, from what I understand, this USB flash drive will replace the existing 12 GB of Shield internal storage, which I'd think should be faster than most 3.0 Flash Drives, so I would want this flash drive to be extremely fast if that's the case.
 
grim4593

grim4593

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2014
Messages
330
I second Abula's recommendation. I use a SanDisk Extreme PRO for my USB Linux install and it is fast enough for desktop usage.
 
daglesj

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 7, 2005
Messages
5,479
Lexar P20 if you can get one. Faster then the Sandisk Pro's I have. Got a 64GB and 128GB one.

The 128GB is a real beast.
 
FenFox

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
252
Denpepe said:
I would suggest something like https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16820147643?Description=samsung external ssd&cm_re=samsung_external_ssd-_-20-147-643-_-Product
Yeah, people are actually heavily advising me to NOT pick up a USB flash drive for obvious reasons. I RMA'ed this drive and I'm picking up the replacement today: https://www.newegg.ca/samsung-860-evo-series-500gb/p/N82E16820147674?Item=N82E16820147674
I think this should be good enough in an enclosure? I do have an enclosure, but the cords are so damn long and It's a hybrid SSD/HDD enclosure so It's pretty big. Rather get something smaller with shorter cords. I actually don't know if there's a size limitation on adopted storage though.
 
FenFox

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
252
EniGmA1987 said:
The only thing faster than what Denpepe posted would be something like this:

https://www.amazon.com/Enclosure-External-Reader-Adapter-RIITOP/dp/B07FCBNSL8

https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-970-EVO-1TB-MZ-V7E1T0BW/dp/B07BN4NJ2J/
Nice suggestions, but in CAD that is adding up to be more expensive than the Nvidia Shield itself lol. I also wonder if it will be compatible with the Shield or if there is a size limitation on adopted storage. Or whether I can format later on to work with Windows/Other OS if I decide to use something different.

According to: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/4025

"When you format an external drive as internal storage, it becomes encrypted to your SHIELD TV
and can no longer be used interchangeably with other devices such as personal computers or cameras."

But it doesn't say I can't wipe/format it later on to work with Windows/Other OS.
 
FenFox

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
252
Abula said:
The fastest USB flash drive, sort of speak, is the SanDisk SDCZ880-256G-G46 Extreme PRO 256GB USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive, it can sustain around 340mb/s on large transfer files. The samsung above will be faster still, but if you want a pure flash drive this is as fast as it gets.
Hmm, people have been advising me against using USB flash drives as a primary read/write drive due to the fact that they are not intended to be used in that way and tend to die out quickly. Your link says this is an SSD flash drive though..... is that different compared to other flash drives?
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 26, 2015
Messages
2,048
FenFox said:
Yeah, people are actually heavily advising me to NOT pick up a USB flash drive for obvious reasons. I RMA'ed this drive and I'm picking up the replacement today: https://www.newegg.ca/samsung-860-evo-series-500gb/p/N82E16820147674?Item=N82E16820147674
I think this should be good enough in an enclosure? I do have an enclosure, but the cords are so damn long and It's a hybrid SSD/HDD enclosure so It's pretty big. Rather get something smaller with shorter cords. I actually don't know if there's a size limitation on adopted storage though.
You could use something like https://www.amazon.com/StarTech-com...+cable+to+usb&qid=1565207164&s=gateway&sr=8-3
Not sure how well they work, but I think Paul from Paulshardware uses something like those and he seems to like them.
 
FenFox

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
252
Denpepe said:
You could use something like https://www.amazon.com/StarTech-com...+cable+to+usb&qid=1565207164&s=gateway&sr=8-3
Not sure how well they work, but I think Paul from Paulshardware uses something like those and he seems to like them.
Oh Hmm. I wonder if that would be just as good or better than an enclosure like this: https://www.amazon.ca/UGREEN-Enclos...nal+enclosure&qid=1565214839&s=gateway&sr=8-4
Now I'm conflicted.

I wonder if you're be able to use TRIM with that plug. I don't see why you wouldn't.

Maybe this might be good:

https://www.amazon.com/Unitek-Adapt...+to+USB+Cable&qid=1565218171&s=gateway&sr=8-9

Though, I imagine you only need the power brick for 3.5" drives.
 
Abula

Gawd
Joined
Oct 29, 2004
Messages
998
daglesj said:
Lexar P20 if you can get one. Faster then the Sandisk Pro's I have. Got a 64GB and 128GB one.

The 128GB is a real beast.
You are correct, the P20 is a very fast flash drive, i own one and its been discontinued, it was imo the fastest flash until Sandisk released Extreme Pro 256gb, which i haven't found anything faster (not considering porable ssds like Samsung T5), i had high hopes for the new Corsair Voyager GTX, but they cant sustain the speed.
 

Mercury1989

n00b
Joined
May 18, 2020
Messages
1
Firstly, if you need high speed, I would advise you to pay attention to external drives instead of a regular USB flash drive.
 
