Recommend a very fast USB 3.0+ Flash Drive.

I'm on the market for a VERY fast (read/write) USB 3.0+ flash drive. 64GB and 128GB options. MAYBE up to 256GB.Apparently a 32 GB Kingston I have laying around isn't fast enough:Judging by the comments, the write speeds are probably too slow. The Shield just says:"This drive appears to be slow. You can continue, but formatting and preparing this drive might take longer. Additionally apps moved to this location may stutter and data transfers may take a long time. For better performance switch to the NVIDIA recommended USB drive."Nvidia no longer officially recommends compatible USB flash drives which kind of sucks. So this may be a bit of a gamble. I could end up buying a drive that should be fast enough, but it may not necessarily be compatible with the Shield for whatever reason. Having said that, buying a very fast drive would increase the likelihood that I can use it as adopted storage. So, what would you recommend? Also, from what I understand, this USB flash drive will replace the existing 12 GB of Shield internal storage, which I'd think should be faster than most 3.0 Flash Drives, so I would want this flash drive to be extremely fast if that's the case.