Recommend a good SAS cable, please!

An Aberrant Person
- Sep 24, 2021
I want to buy some new 1 meter SAS cables that are good and affordable. What do you recommend? I have used in the past Monoprice SAS cables. In another post, I talked about issues I was having with my SnapRAID server not sure if it's cables or backplane or hard drives so I am looking for advice on new cables to be on the safe side.
Do you think my cables might need to be replaced? If so what should I get? The same cables? They are the cables from that link and are from 2015. Not sure what the life span of these things are so maybe I should get new ones?
Thanks for the help!!!
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B008VLHOR2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
What able these cables. Are they any good? I like the right/left angle! That would be really nice in my Norco 4224/4220 (have both cases). Straight cables don't fit well because of the fan wall.
https://smile.amazon.com/CableCreat...1&keywords=SAS+SFF-8087&qid=1633841918&sr=8-3
or this
https://smile.amazon.com/OIKWAN-Int...1&keywords=SAS+SFF-8087&qid=1633841918&sr=8-4
The other post for reference:
https://hardforum.com/threads/backplane-sas-cables-or-hard-drives-which-are-most-likely-bad.2014206/
EDIT: I did buy 1 left/right cablecreation and 1 oikwan cable. I still would like opinions because I need 7 cables total and would like to buy the best one if there is a better one in your opinion! Thanks!
The other post for reference:
https://hardforum.com/threads/backplane-sas-cables-or-hard-drives-which-are-most-likely-bad.2014206/
EDIT: I did buy 1 left/right cablecreation and 1 oikwan cable. I still would like opinions because I need 7 cables total and would like to buy the best one if there is a better one in your opinion! Thanks!
