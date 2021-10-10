Recommend a good SAS cable, please!

I want to buy some new 1 meter SAS cables that are good and affordable. What do you recommend? I have used in the past Monoprice SAS cables. In another post, I talked about issues I was having with my SnapRAID server not sure if it's cables or backplane or hard drives so I am looking for advice on new cables to be on the safe side.Do you think my cables might need to be replaced? If so what should I get? The same cables? They are the cables from that link and are from 2015. Not sure what the life span of these things are so maybe I should get new ones?Thanks for the help!!!What able these cables. Are they any good? I like the right/left angle! That would be really nice in my Norco 4224/4220 (have both cases). Straight cables don't fit well because of the fan wall.or thisThe other post for reference:EDIT: I did buy 1 left/right cablecreation and 1 oikwan cable. I still would like opinions because I need 7 cables total and would like to buy the best one if there is a better one in your opinion! Thanks!