Backplane, SAS cables, or Hard Drives...which are most likely bad?

Okay, I am having serious issues with my Norco 4224 Snapraid server. I am getting Windows errors (21, 1167, and more) in SnapRAID that is causing scrub to fail but when I moved hard drives/switched cables some of the errors went away or were reduced but still having issues/uncertainty on what is all wrong. It is possible some of the drives might be going but its hard to tell with these other issues clouding things up. I am trying to verify my data on my SnapRAID server before migrating to bigger/larger drives/parity.I have been extremely ill for the last several years and my server has been off for approximately 520+ days. This is why I am scrubbing the data before redoing my array to make sure data integrity is all good. I have 5 parity and 9 data drives and all drives are online but 1 or 2 or so are dropping here and there but not sure if it's the drive or the backplane/cabling. Moving them around to different slots has helped to some degree.I have very limited money since I have been ill for several years so I must be smart about my troubleshooting and what to buy/replace.What do you think is more likely to be bad/wrong in my situation above? Bad cables? Bad backplane? Or the hard drives? The cables and Norco 4224 date back to ~2015-2016 so it's a bit old and has some dust ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. (It's in my basement) I know cables are part of the issue and I think maybe some slots on the backplane are bad. I do have a spare Norco 4220 and some spare cables so I am pulling that out of the box and prepping it for a possible transplant.Does anyone have any ideas or advice given the data/scenario above?Thanks!!! I appreciate all the help I can get!I don't have must experience/history with these things so I don't know what is the likely failure rate for cables and backplanes. I am using a variety of cables but most are monoprice 30AWG SAS cables. The case is obviously the Norco 4224 24 bay SAS/SATA server.Any recommendations on cables or a good replacement server case just in case my Norco 4224 is SOL? Is there a new Norco 24 bay SATA/SAS 12GBps case?