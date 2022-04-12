Recommend a 750w PSU

As the title says, just looking for some solid 750w PSU recommendations. Nothing too expensive, nothing too cheap.I'll be picking up one from either of these stores tomorrow, so hopefully they will have your recommendation(s) in stock.I do have an EVGA Supernova 750w G2 Gold in an older PC. I think I bought this PSU around 2019. Is it still good? Maybe I can repurpose this one.