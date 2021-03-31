Recommand Me A Case

TheBuzzer
HACK THE WORLD!
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2005
- Messages
- 12,776
Been on a hunt for a small form factor case but still be powerful and can hold a good amount of storage and a good gpu.
Now i am thinking of getting this case:
https://www.raijintek.com/en/products_detail.php?ProductID=122#avideo
But this doesnt look too small and a cube like case.
Saw another case now:
https://www.sliger.com/products/cases/sm560/
I wish dan and stuff was a bit bigger to hold multiple ssds anyone can recommend me a good case?
